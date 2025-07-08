From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Benjamin Cooper Tavern will get a $4 million restoration to preserve the building and transform it into the American Revolution Museum of Southern New Jersey. The contributions come from a gaggle of public and private funds.

Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen and others joined U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-Camden) to break ground on the multimillion-dollar project.

“You need only look over your shoulder to understand why this site is so important, we started literally a couple thousand yards from where we are today,” Norcross said in his first public appearance since being hospitalized with a serious gallbladder infection.

Built in 1734, the tavern is one of the oldest standing buildings in Camden and is intertwined with American history. Not only was Benjamin Cooper the grandson of William Cooper — the establisher of Camden — but the tavern served as the site of two American Revolution skirmishes.

“As many know, the Coopers have a long history in Camden. The Coopers were prominent business owners and dominated the early ferry service between Camden and Philadelphia,” Carstarphen said.