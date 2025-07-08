Benjamin Cooper Tavern announces $4M renovation project to create a new American Revolution museum in Camden
The project in South Jersey is expected to be completed in time for next year’s semiquincentennial celebrations.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
Benjamin Cooper Tavern will get a $4 million restoration to preserve the building and transform it into the American Revolution Museum of Southern New Jersey. The contributions come from a gaggle of public and private funds.
Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen and others joined U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-Camden) to break ground on the multimillion-dollar project.
“You need only look over your shoulder to understand why this site is so important, we started literally a couple thousand yards from where we are today,” Norcross said in his first public appearance since being hospitalized with a serious gallbladder infection.
Built in 1734, the tavern is one of the oldest standing buildings in Camden and is intertwined with American history. Not only was Benjamin Cooper the grandson of William Cooper — the establisher of Camden — but the tavern served as the site of two American Revolution skirmishes.
“As many know, the Coopers have a long history in Camden. The Coopers were prominent business owners and dominated the early ferry service between Camden and Philadelphia,” Carstarphen said.
The tavern has undergone renovations, most notably a wing added in 1917 to make minesweepers, according to Jack O’Byrne, executive director of the Camden Historical Society. However, the site has since become dilapidated after catching fire in 2012.
There was construction to repair the roof, but the tavern still sits on a gravel lot. Thes potential to preserve and capitalize on the history garnered support and funding for the repairs.
The most notable contributions have been $1.34 million from the New Jersey Historic Trust and $675,000 from the state of New Jersey, according to state Assemblymember Bill Moen (D-Camden), who chairs the Assembly Tourism, Gaming and Arts committee.
Norcross secured an additional $500,000 in federal funds in 2022 through Community Project Funding, which allows members of Congress to acquire funds for specific projects in their districts.
Benjamin Cooper Tavern got its portion because it had “widespread support” from the community and officials, Norcross said.
The $4 million is for restoring the tavern’s first floor and making the site the trailhead for the planned 33-mile Camden County LINK trail. The project is expected to be completed in time for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, to capitalize on the projected tourism in the Philadelphia area.
However, the house needs another $1.5 million to complete the upper floor and some landscaping, O’Byrne said. “But we’ve got some irons in the fire, we’ve got a lot of heavyweight support.”
“We’ll get there, but it’ll probably take a year and a half beyond America’s 250th birthday,” O’Byrne said.
In addition to preserving American Revolution–era history, Benjamin Cooper Tavern will serve as a community meeting place, highlighting the naval history of the building and Camden.
“This project will result in the preservation of yet another piece of Camden’s rich history, Camden County history, and our nation’s history,” Carstarphen said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.