Vic Carstarphen leads Democratic primary
With no Republican challenger, Camden’s Democratic primary is tantamount to the general election.
Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen is well on his path to a second term as Camden’s mayor.
As of 10:30 p.m., Carstarphen leads his challenger, Theo Spencer, by more than 1,700 votes.
Due to the number of registered Democrats in Camden and no Republican challengers, the Democratic primary is tantamount to the general election in November.
Two of the three City Council candidates on Carstarphen’s slate were among the top three vote-getters. Incumbent Sheila Davis, who ran as part of Spencer’s slate, got the most votes as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. City Council President Angel Fuentes was in the second spot, followed by incumbent Nohemi Soria-Perez.
Nurah Z. Muhammad, who ran as part of Carstarphen’s slate, trailed Soria-Perez by 12 votes.
The contest between the “Team Vic” and “Community First: Real Democrats for Camden” slates was, in many ways, a challenge against Camden’s Democratic political machine, whose influential leader George E. Norcross III continues to loom large over the city.
