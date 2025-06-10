What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen is well on his path to a second term as Camden’s mayor.

As of 10:30 p.m., Carstarphen leads his challenger, Theo Spencer, by more than 1,700 votes.

Due to the number of registered Democrats in Camden and no Republican challengers, the Democratic primary is tantamount to the general election in November.

