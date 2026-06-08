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Violet Grohl brought her first headlining tour to Philadelphia on Friday night, performing to a sold-out crowd at The Lounge at World Stage.

Grohl, daughter of Foo Fighters frontman and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, released her debut album, “Be Sweet to Me,” on May 29.

On Friday, Violet Grohl performed alongside a quartet. Grohl sang lead vocals while the band handled guitar, bass, drums and synths. Shortly before she took the stage, a crew member added a star to setlists posted onstage between the songs, “Applefish” and “Sun Is Blind,” the latter of which was her final song.