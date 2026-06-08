Violet Grohl plays short but sweet set at Philly’s World Stage
The daughter of rock star Dave Grohl played a sold-out concert that was cut short because she said she wasn’t feeling well.
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Violet Grohl brought her first headlining tour to Philadelphia on Friday night, performing to a sold-out crowd at The Lounge at World Stage.
Grohl, daughter of Foo Fighters frontman and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, released her debut album, “Be Sweet to Me,” on May 29.
On Friday, Violet Grohl performed alongside a quartet. Grohl sang lead vocals while the band handled guitar, bass, drums and synths. Shortly before she took the stage, a crew member added a star to setlists posted onstage between the songs, “Applefish” and “Sun Is Blind,” the latter of which was her final song.
Violet Grohl performs “Last Day I Loved You” at @worldstage_live in Philly on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/9neY0m9RC2— Josh (@philajosh) June 6, 2026
Grohl played in Brooklyn the night before, just a day after making her television debut on “The Tonight Show,” where she performed “Bug In The Cake.” The single was her opening song Friday night and got the Philly crowd into it from the get-go.
The 20-year-old singer took the stage about 8:24 p.m. and walked off after a 30-minute set. She appeared confident yet reserved and subdued on stage, letting the music do the talking. She addressed the crowd briefly to express gratitude and introduce the next song before drummer Anthony Lopez counted the band in.
The band behind her played with precision and intention, albeit a little rigid at times. Lopez set the tone for each song alongside guitarists Salar Rajabnik and Tim Gray. Bassist Ainjel Emme and Lopez made up a strong rhythm section that drove the group’s energy and fed into the crowd.
Grohl’s vocals occasionally got lost in the mix of the dual guitars, distortion and heavy drumbeats, but she was perfectly in tune throughout the set. Her softer vocal tone contrasted well with the music when it was able to pierce through.
Album track “Mobile Star” was a highlight Friday night, featuring Emme on synths in an enchanting intro. Emme was visibly engaged with the crowd throughout the show. “Big Memory” featured a five-part harmony in which all band members shared backing vocals.
Songs felt raw yet polished, as the band played tight together. Rajabnik and Gray intertwined layers of instrumentation and distortion to bring the album tracks to life, particularly in the outro to “Applefish” with Lopez’s commanding drums.
The printed setlist included 14 songs, though only nine were performed. Audience members looked surprised when Grohl walked off and the house music came back on.
After “Sun Is Blind,” Grohl made a cut motion back to Emme and briefly addressed the crowd.
“I’m not feeling too well so I’m gonna hit the hay,” Grohl said before leaving the stage. “I’m feeling all the love and warmth. It means so much to me.”
Grohl’s performed setlist is below.
- “Bug In The Cake”
- “THUM”
- “Last Day I Loved You”
- “Cool Buzz”
- “Stimulant Breakfast”
- “Big Memory”
- “Mobile Star”
- “Applefish”
- “Sun Is Blind”
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