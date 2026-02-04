Dave Matthews Band comes back to Camden, plus 2 new songs and a limited-time return to a special performance
DMB has announced its annual summer tour with two dates across the river from Philly. To whet fans’ appetites, the band announced a forthcoming live album.
The Dave Matthews Band has announced its annual summer tour with two dates in the Philadelphia region. The band will play the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on July 10 and 11.
But before the summer comes, DMB faithful can dig into some new tracks and streaming performances this winter.
Dave Matthews debuts two new songs
Matthews on Sunday posted a video on the band’s official Facebook page, showing him performing a brand new song.
“For those who don’t like me when I’m speaking my mind, I’d die before I tell you that this place never used to be mine,” Matthews sings in the untitled song.
In Mexico last month, Matthews played a trio of shows with DMB lead guitarist Tim Reynolds. On the third night, Matthews debuted a new song titled “Making It Great.”
“So get out your car, get on the ground. Please give me a reason to rain all hell down on you,” Matthews sings in the new track.
Live from the Gorge
As announced on the band’s website last week, DMB is offering a digital encore of all three of its Labor Day Weekend performances at the Gorge Amphitheatre in the state of Washington last year. The three-show run will be viewable on the volta.live platform from Feb. 13 to 15.
That includes the band’s Saturday, Aug. 30, concert, during which the band performed its 1998 album, “Before These Crowded Streets,” in its entirety — a first for DMB.
In addition, the band announced a new live album, “Take Me Back Live from the Gorge,” from that Aug. 30 show.
“The encore closer raised the question everyone was trying to answer after the historic evening: ‘What Would You Say,’” the band said in its announcement.
The concert will be available digitally starting Feb. 6. The album, available for pre-order, will be released May 22.
Dave Matthews Band in Camden: July 10 and 11
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20. Both shows will start at 7:30 p.m. with no opener, and the band will go on around 7:45 p.m. DMB typically performs two unique sets with no repeats for back-to-back performances.
Previous Camden shows have been livestreamed or turned into Live Trax.
Last summer, the band performed two shows in Camden, livestreaming the second one, and closing with “Tripping Billies” from the 1996 album “Crash.”
“Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die,” Matthews sings in the song’s chorus.
The Gorge live album and video stream should give fans plenty to celebrate before DMB makes its Camden stops.
For a full list of tour dates, visit the band’s website.
