From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Dave Matthews Band has announced its annual summer tour with two dates in the Philadelphia region. The band will play the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on July 10 and 11.

But before the summer comes, DMB faithful can dig into some new tracks and streaming performances this winter.

Dave Matthews debuts two new songs

Matthews on Sunday posted a video on the band’s official Facebook page, showing him performing a brand new song.

“For those who don’t like me when I’m speaking my mind, I’d die before I tell you that this place never used to be mine,” Matthews sings in the untitled song.

In Mexico last month, Matthews played a trio of shows with DMB lead guitarist Tim Reynolds. On the third night, Matthews debuted a new song titled “Making It Great.”

“So get out your car, get on the ground. Please give me a reason to rain all hell down on you,” Matthews sings in the new track.