AC/DC, Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age among rock acts coming to Philly area in summer 2026

Rock concerts in the Philadelphia region are shaping up for next summer as we near the end of 2025.

    By
  • Joshua Mellman
    • November 10, 2025
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

It’s never too early to start looking forward to next summer. And with a bevy of rock acts already booked for Philly-area shows, next year’s summer concert schedule is beginning to take shape.

Rock ‘n’ roll fans should start planning now if they want to see the biggest shows of 2026. Here are some of the major acts already booked for local gigs next year.

Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age

Aug. 13, Lincoln Financial Field

FILE - Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs
File: Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d’été de Québec, July 8, 2023, at Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Next summer’s tour for the Foos will include their first local show since adding new drummer Ilan Rubin earlier this year. Queens of the Stone Age, led by frontman Josh Homme, will join the bill. Mannequin Pussy will open the Philly date of the “Take Cover Tour 2026.”

“Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak,” wrote Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl in a letter earlier this year. “Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what.”

Tickets are on sale now. Check out “All My Life” from the Foo Fighters and “No One Knows” from QOTSA.

Rush

Aug. 21 and 23, Xfinity Mobile Arena

Geddy Lee performing
Geddy Lee from the band Rush performs at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, April 7, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The “Holy Triumvirate” is now, sadly, down to two longtime members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. Drummer Neil Peart passed away in 2020. Anika Nilles will fill in for “The Professor” on the band’s 2026 tour.

“We are blown away by the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour,” said Lee, Rush’s lead singer, keyboardist and bassist, in a video announcing the tour’s expansion. “And I cannot tell you how … overwhelmed we are.”

Tickets are on sale now. Check out “Tom Sawyer” and “Limelight.”

AC/DC

Sept. 29, Lincoln Financial Field

AC/DC performing onstage
Brian Johnson, left, and Angus Young of AC/DC perform on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

They’re “back in black” for their first local show since playing the Wells Fargo Center in 2016. The following year, founding member and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young passed away.

Dubbed the “Power Up Tour,” the Philly show closes out a second U.S. leg of the tour, which came through the states earlier this year but missed the Philadelphia region.

The band continues to tour behind its latest album, “Power Up,” released in 2020.

The Pretty Reckless will take care of opening duties on the 2026 stadium tour.

Check out AC/DC’s “Hells Bells” and “Thunderstruck.” Tickets are on sale now.

Honorable mentions

Journey kicks off their 2026 “Final Frontier” tour in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in February. “A special evening with Journey” will give fans the chance to say farewell. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 14.

Wolfmother will perform at Union Transfer in Philadelphia on June 20.

