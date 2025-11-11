From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s never too early to start looking forward to next summer. And with a bevy of rock acts already booked for Philly-area shows, next year’s summer concert schedule is beginning to take shape.

Rock ‘n’ roll fans should start planning now if they want to see the biggest shows of 2026. Here are some of the major acts already booked for local gigs next year.

Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age

Aug. 13, Lincoln Financial Field

Next summer’s tour for the Foos will include their first local show since adding new drummer Ilan Rubin earlier this year. Queens of the Stone Age, led by frontman Josh Homme, will join the bill. Mannequin Pussy will open the Philly date of the “Take Cover Tour 2026.”

“Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak,” wrote Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl in a letter earlier this year. “Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what.”

Tickets are on sale now. Check out “All My Life” from the Foo Fighters and “No One Knows” from QOTSA.

Rush

Aug. 21 and 23, Xfinity Mobile Arena

The “Holy Triumvirate” is now, sadly, down to two longtime members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. Drummer Neil Peart passed away in 2020. Anika Nilles will fill in for “The Professor” on the band’s 2026 tour.

“We are blown away by the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour,” said Lee, Rush’s lead singer, keyboardist and bassist, in a video announcing the tour’s expansion. “And I cannot tell you how … overwhelmed we are.”

Tickets are on sale now. Check out “Tom Sawyer” and “Limelight.”

AC/DC

Sept. 29, Lincoln Financial Field

They’re “back in black” for their first local show since playing the Wells Fargo Center in 2016. The following year, founding member and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young passed away.

Dubbed the “Power Up Tour,” the Philly show closes out a second U.S. leg of the tour, which came through the states earlier this year but missed the Philadelphia region.

The band continues to tour behind its latest album, “Power Up,” released in 2020.

The Pretty Reckless will take care of opening duties on the 2026 stadium tour.

Check out AC/DC’s “Hells Bells” and “Thunderstruck.” Tickets are on sale now.