From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Roots Picnic marked the unofficial start of summer concert season in Philadelphia on Memorial Day weekend. As the weather continues to warm up, the concert scene is picking up as well. If you’re looking to fill up your July calendar with live music, here are five shows that aren’t sold out yet, and that you won’t want to miss.

Fourth of July concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway

If you’re going to be in Philly for the Fourth of July, what better way to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday than at the “One Philly: Unity Concert for America”? Christina Aguilera will headline, and Jill Scott and The Roots will also perform. Expect appearances from other Philly stars like Beanie Sigel and Will Smith.

The free event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4. And be sure to stay for the annual fireworks display at midnight.

Dave Matthews Band, July 10-11

A summer isn’t complete without a Dave Matthews Band tour, though with the band aging, it’s unclear how many more summers are left for DMB. Though Matthews, 59, leads the band on vocals and a variety of guitars, drummer Carter Beauford, 67, is the soul and heartbeat of the band. DMB was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

The band’s setlist changes every night, so concertgoers can expect two unique setlists Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, in Camden, N.J. Will a guest or two join the band that weekend? Guest violinist Jake Simpson has joined them a handful of times this summer and also played with DMB at the Gorge last year.

The shows start at 7:30 p.m., and the band typically comes on around 7:45 p.m., so be sure to get there early. Tickets are still available. Check out the band’s performance of “The Space Between” from Camden last year.