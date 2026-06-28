5 concerts in the Philadelphia region not to miss in July
With summer concert season in full swing, live music is heating up in July. Here are five acts to catch when they come through the region.
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The Roots Picnic marked the unofficial start of summer concert season in Philadelphia on Memorial Day weekend. As the weather continues to warm up, the concert scene is picking up as well. If you’re looking to fill up your July calendar with live music, here are five shows that aren’t sold out yet, and that you won’t want to miss.
Fourth of July concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway
If you’re going to be in Philly for the Fourth of July, what better way to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday than at the “One Philly: Unity Concert for America”? Christina Aguilera will headline, and Jill Scott and The Roots will also perform. Expect appearances from other Philly stars like Beanie Sigel and Will Smith.
The free event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4. And be sure to stay for the annual fireworks display at midnight.
Dave Matthews Band, July 10-11
A summer isn’t complete without a Dave Matthews Band tour, though with the band aging, it’s unclear how many more summers are left for DMB. Though Matthews, 59, leads the band on vocals and a variety of guitars, drummer Carter Beauford, 67, is the soul and heartbeat of the band. DMB was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.
The band’s setlist changes every night, so concertgoers can expect two unique setlists Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, in Camden, N.J. Will a guest or two join the band that weekend? Guest violinist Jake Simpson has joined them a handful of times this summer and also played with DMB at the Gorge last year.
The shows start at 7:30 p.m., and the band typically comes on around 7:45 p.m., so be sure to get there early. Tickets are still available. Check out the band’s performance of “The Space Between” from Camden last year.
Trombone Shorty, July 17
Bringing his diversity of styles to the Fillmore next month, Troy Andrews, aka Trombone Shorty, will take Philly’s stage with Larkin Poe on Friday, July 17.
Andrews, now 40, comes from New Orleans and performed with Bo Diddley at age 4. Shorty’s “Let’s Go Get ‘Em” tour comes to the City of Brotherly Love with his band Orleans Avenue. Tickets are available now.
Last year, they performed “Here Come the Girls” on “The View.”
Shinedown, July 23
Singer Brent Smith, guitarist Zach Myers and crew will bring their own brand of hard rock and the latest Shinedown tour to the Xfinity Mobile Arena on July 23.
Expect pyrotechnics, a handful of songs from the band’s latest album, “EI8HT,” and at least one Lynyrd Skynyrd cover. Coheed and Cambria and From Ashes to New are also on the bill.
Smith & Myers performed at the “Pierre Robert: A Show of Life” in Philadelphia at the end of last year.
“If there is one person, and one spirit, and one embodiment of authenticity and love, it is the spirit of Pierre Robert,” Smith said at the December tribute. “Pierre isn’t gone because he’s everywhere.”
Tickets for Shinedown are available now. Check out “Second Chance” and “Sound of Madness.”
Muse, July 29
One of the most powerful active trios in rock music rolls into Camden before July is over. The English band is led by singer/guitarist Matt Bellamy, whose searing guitar solos and operatic vocals shape the theatrical sound of Muse.
The band is supporting its new album, “The Wow! Signal,” on a tour of the same name.
Tickets are available now for the show at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Opening acts include Bloc Party and The Temper Trap.
Check out Muse hits “Hysteria” and “Madness.”
Honorable mentions
If a New Orleans trombone sound isn’t your cup of tea, Death Cab for Cutie also performs July 17 with Philly-based Japanese Breakfast at the TD Pavilion at the Highmark Mann. And at the same venue, catch Bob Dylan the week before on July 14. Dylan’s supporting acts include Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band and Brittney Spencer.
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