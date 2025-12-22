The War On Drugs celebrates ‘A Drugcember To Remember’ with guest stars to aid Philly public schools
The Grammy Award-winning rock band packed Fishtown’s Johnny Brenda’s for a three-night benefit concert featuring performances by Joe Walsh and Kurt Vile.
In the spirit of the holiday season, Philadelphia-based rockers The War On Drugs performed intimate shows at Johnny Brenda’s for what was certainly “A Drugcember To Remember.”
The band’s homecoming shows at the 250-capacity venue in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood connected the band not only to its diehard fans, but also to the stomping grounds where the group developed its craft.
How the neighborhood helped nurture the band
Singer-songwriter Adam Granduciel lived around the corner from the bar in a house that was featured on the rock band’s 2014 album, Lost In The Dream.
“Johnny Brenda’s started for us as just like a corner bar that opened, even before they had the upstairs … before they had the back of it,” he said.
The house has since been torn down, but Granduciel still carries fond memories of the neighborhood bar.
“It was just a great little community starting there, also with the existing community, and it was just our little pocket of Philly,” he said.
Drummer Charlie Hall reflected on the band’s early days at the venue, saying what stuck out to him was the support from other musicians.
“We would play at Brenda’s, and it would just be like a hang,” Hall said. “All of our friends and friends from other bands and fans. Now it’s especially cool because it’s still that.”
Intimate star-studded shows raised funds for local public schools
For three nights, The War On Drugs packed the house with fans hoping to see one of their favorite bands up close.
The shows served as a fundraiser for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, which received proceeds from ticket and merch sales.
“People have just been super generous,” Granduciel said. “Fans of ours from all over the world who can’t come to ‘Drugcember,’ didn’t get a ticket or just can’t travel to Philly at the time or whatever, say ‘Hey, I donated.’”
It was a change of scenery for some fans who got to witness the band last year at The Mann Center, with less room for the attendees by the bar and the artists on a smaller stage.
“Coming back from wherever we’ve been, whether it’s Madison Square Garden or the O2 Arena or whatever, it’s like coming back home and playing at like the place where, in a lot of respects, we were born,” Hall said.
Despite the band’s seven members having to share space, they made sure to make room for several guests throughout “Drugcember.” For the first night, Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney opened for the band and shared the stage with them for a couple of numbers, including the Lou Reed song, “Satellite of Love.”
On the second night of “Drugcember,” Eagles and James Gang guitarist Joe Walsh joined the band to perform “In The City,” a song he recorded for the soundtrack to “The Warriors” back in 1979, in addition to The War On Drugs’ “Under The Pressure.”
Craig Finn, of The Hold Steady, also opened for the band during its second night and joined the band to perform “Sweetheart Like You,” written by Bob Dylan.
For the last show at Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia native and former band member Kurt Vile joined the band for some songs, including “Arms Like Boulders,” a track from the group’s first album.
Granduciel thanked fans for their support during the first night of “Drugcember,” nearly 20 years after being the first band to play upstairs at the venue.
“This bar means a lot to us,” Granduciel said. “This is where we would come after practice and have a couple beers, maybe get kicked out. I don’t remember … We’re happy you’re here with us tonight. We love playing here. We love our city.”
