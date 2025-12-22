How the neighborhood helped nurture the band

Singer-songwriter Adam Granduciel lived around the corner from the bar in a house that was featured on the rock band’s 2014 album, Lost In The Dream.

“Johnny Brenda’s started for us as just like a corner bar that opened, even before they had the upstairs … before they had the back of it,” he said.

The house has since been torn down, but Granduciel still carries fond memories of the neighborhood bar.

“It was just a great little community starting there, also with the existing community, and it was just our little pocket of Philly,” he said.