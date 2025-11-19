Memorial concert to be held in honor, celebration of the late Philadelphia radio host Pierre Robert
Pierre Robert, the midday host on Philadelphia's 93.3 WMMR for more than 4 decades, passed away Oct. 29 at the age of 70.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
WMMR will host a concert honoring and celebrating the life of the late Pierre Robert.
The radio station announced on Wednesday, “Pierre Robert: A Show of Life” in memory of the legendary radio personality.
The show will be held on December 17 at The Fillmore and will feature performances from Brent & Zach of Shinedown; Lzzy & Joe of Halestorm; Ed Roland of Collective Soul; The Hooters and David Uosikkinen’s In the Pocket featuring The A’s, Beru Revue and Tommy Conwell.
“Pierre loved live music and enjoyed being among the good citizens of Philadelphia,” said Chuck Damico, Program Director, WMMR. “‘The Pierre Robert: A Show of Life’ is a special event for all of us who cherished him, providing a fantastic night of live music and memories while honoring Pierre’s amazing life, and helping reduce food shortages in Philadelphia.”
“We will sing, dance, and celebrate in the way Pierre would have wanted us to,” Damico added.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m. at The Fillmore Philly website.
“His blend of kindness, musical knowledge, and enthusiasm shaped WMMR’s identity and the city’s rock community for more than 40 years. Colleagues and artists described him as a champion of musicians at every level, from stadium headliners to neighborhood bands,” WMMR said in a press release.
Listeners knew him for his welcoming “Greetings, citizens” salutation, as well as for his deep love of classic rock with curiosity about new music.
Organizers say all proceeds will support MANNA (Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance), which aims to help improve the health of people with serious illnesses through nutrition.
To learn more about MANNA or to make a donation in honor of Robert, visit their website.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.