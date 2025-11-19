This story originally appeared on 6abc.

WMMR will host a concert honoring and celebrating the life of the late Pierre Robert.

The radio station announced on Wednesday, “Pierre Robert: A Show of Life” in memory of the legendary radio personality.

The show will be held on December 17 at The Fillmore and will feature performances from Brent & Zach of Shinedown; Lzzy & Joe of Halestorm; Ed Roland of Collective Soul; The Hooters and David Uosikkinen’s In the Pocket featuring The A’s, Beru Revue and Tommy Conwell.

“Pierre loved live music and enjoyed being among the good citizens of Philadelphia,” said Chuck Damico, Program Director, WMMR. “‘The Pierre Robert: A Show of Life’ is a special event for all of us who cherished him, providing a fantastic night of live music and memories while honoring Pierre’s amazing life, and helping reduce food shortages in Philadelphia.”

“We will sing, dance, and celebrate in the way Pierre would have wanted us to,” Damico added.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m. at The Fillmore Philly website.