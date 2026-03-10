From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The late radio DJ Pierre Robert will be memorialized with a bench in Rittenhouse Square, a favorite spot of the beloved Philadelphia figure.

Pierre Robert died unexpectedly last October. Foul play was ruled out, but the cause was never revealed.

Three days before his passing, Robert posted a selfie photo of himself relaxing with a cup of coffee and reading a novel on a bench, with the caption: “Sunday afternoon in Philly in my beloved Rittenhouse Square, with a great book, a cup of La Colombe, watching the world lazily drift by… pretty close to perfection.”

The book he was reading that day is anything but lazy and drifting, befitting the taste of a rock DJ: Carl Hiaasen’s best-selling “Fever Beach” (2025) is a farcical thriller that the New York Times described as a “bottomless margarita” set in Florida populated by corrupt politicians, “geriatric alcoholic philanthropists” and a right-wing hate group operating out of a sex toy distribution company.