Real estate developer Ari Weber of New York City came to Philadelphia about seven months ago to scout possible locations. He had never set foot in Philly before. He walked down Walnut Street and saw what was then just a huge hole in the ground.

He instantly made an offer, even though Weber did not know what to do with it. Long-term plans for the site are still being considered, but in the meantime, Weber asked Hornik if he would make a pop-up concept until development plans solidified.

“My number one priority is to see this place being occupied,” Weber said. “Even in New York, I always say: ‘Enjoy the game, and success will come.’ So this is enjoyment.”

Hornik brought in 80 truckloads of dirt to fill in the hole. For flooring, he laid down reclaimed lumber that came from a building being demolished in West Philadelphia. The whole site has a distressed vibe, with fencing built of more reclaimed lumber, graffiti tags retained from when the site was empty, and ghostly outlines of the former buildings on the walls.

Flower Boxes were built from aged lumber. In a mulched play area is a slide and climbing structure for children built to resemble a Jeep — the car Hornik, himself, drives.

“We really tried to use the fabric of Philadelphia to create a space where people can come, as a little oasis,” Hornik said. “The city is a wonderful space, but you have a lot of concrete. A lot of hard material. Here we try to use wood and mulch and flowers and fabric to welcome people as a different kind of space.”

Hornik said he expects to operate Walnut Garden seasonally — from roughly April through October — every year for at least three years. The life of the pop-up is subject to Weber’s still unknown development plans.