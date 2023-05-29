Philly’s summer tourism season opens with storytellers in the historic district

​​As the summer tourism season begins this weekend, Philadelphia’s Old City historic district will be re-populated with dramatic storytellers.

Six wooden benches installed in the area around Independence National Historical Park feature uniformed performers who inform and entertain pedestrians who pause and sit for a story from history.

Ken Sandberg tells a story about James Forten, a free Black man who grew up in Philadelphia during the Revolutionary War. At 14 years old, he joined the crew of a privateer ship, which was captured by a British warship.

Assuming he was a slave, the British captain offered Forten freedom if he joined the English side.

“So James looks this captain in the eye and he says, ‘I have been taken prisoner for the liberties of my country and I will never prove a traitor to her interests,’” said Sandberg. “This grandson of a slave had always been a free man. But he’s also an American and proud of that. Which means now he’s a prisoner.”

After seven months as a prisoner, Forten was released. He returned to Philadelphia and became a major manufacturer of ship sails and one of the richest men in America at that time. The life of Forten and his descendants is the subject of an exhibition at the Museum of the American Revolution. Next month, the museum will host the premiere of WHYY’s “Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia,” a 26-minute film that tells the family’s story. It will debut on WHYY-TV on Monday, June 19 at 7:30 and 11 p.m.

Forten’s story is one of hundreds on file with Once Upon a Nation, a storytelling project of Historic Philadelphia, Inc., the non-profit that also operates Franklin Square, the Betsy Ross House, and manages the costumed historical characters that roam the historic district.