The Queen’s bell will live on in Independence Park

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On a chilly Friday morning, Jonathan Burton slid a golden-colored shovel into the ground cover of the Benjamin Rush Garden of Independence National Historic Park.

To build a new home for the Bicentennial Bell, gifted to Philadelphia by Queen Elizabeth II in 1976, the 18th century-style garden on what used to be Rush’s house will be completely uprooted.

“All of it. All the plant material will be ripped out and replaced,” he said.

Burton is the development director of the Independence Historical Trust, a fundraising organization that supports capital projects in Independence National Historical Park. The park is spending about $2 million to prepare a space for the Bicentennial Bell to return to the public.

Queen Elizabeth II gave the bell to the National Park in 1976, to commemorate the nation’s Bicentennial. The bell was made in the same forge as the Liberty Bell.

But after the bicentennial ceremony with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, few people could see the bell: It lived high in a brick bell tower over what had been the Visitors Center at 3rd and Chestnut streets.