This story originally appeared on 6abc.

It’s something you can get pulled over for right now, but come July 1, if your vehicle has illegal tints on the windows you could be subject to a parking ticket in Philadelphia.

“A $100 fine,” said Councilman Mike Driscoll.

Driscoll, of Northeast Philadelphia, co-sponsored this bill, which was just signed into law by Mayor Cherelle Parker.

He says it will prevent traffic stops.

“We’re not trying to be punitive. We’re just trying to let folks know this is the sort of situation that we don’t want to put law enforcement in,” he said.

In Pennsylvania, cars can have window tint rated at 70% visible light transmittance on the side windows and the rear windshield.

David Rutherford owns Elite Glass Tinting in Newtown Square. He’s losing customers because of this ordinance.

“This doesn’t go into effect yet. This is just today and we already lost a customer,” said Rutherford.

Mechanics expect to see changes right away.

“I’m sure it will be seeing a lot of people with their tint getting taken off because the parking authority are quick to give tickets,” said Dan Rosati of Mickey’s Auto Repair.