Black Americans are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans, according to a Washington Post analysis of these deaths. About 11% of fatal police shootings in 2015 began with an officer pulling someone over.

“We can say the names of folks we know who have died at the hands of these traffic stops,” said Nia Holston, an attorney with the Abolitionist Law Center. “This law stands as an example for the rest of the nation to follow to reconcile with the legacy of racism as it relates to policing.”

Thomas said other municipalities — including Brooklyn Center, MN, Berkeley, CA and Evanston, IL — have consulted his team about creating a version of the Driving Equality Act.

Most recently, a Memphis city councilmember announced the introduction of a similar policy after officers there killed Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop.

Criminal justice experts nationally have proposed taking away police officers’ ability to make traffic stops for violations that don’t pose an imminent safety risk, and have pushed for the creation of designated traffic safety agencies that rely largely on speed and red-light cameras.

Thomas said he’d ultimately like to see the Philadelphia Police Department use cameras and other technology to enforce minor vehicle violations.

The Philadelphia Police Department said they’re working to comply with the law and expect that “as officers adapt to these new policies, the number of traffic stops associated with these violations will reach zero,” according to comments provided via email.

Perspectives on safety

Wynnetta Ward and her husband are concerned about vehicle safety in their East Mt. Airy neighborhood. So much so that they capture videos of people speeding, running red lights and making unsignaled turns.

She and a group of neighbors — all Black — said they feel they’ve seen an increase in reckless driving and a decrease in enforcement since the Driving Equality Act took effect.

She’s worried that without enforcement, people will feel they can get away with breaking the rules. And she worries that will go beyond just minor vehicle violations.

“Most of the time people would hit and leave because they don’t have proper paperwork — car’s not registered, they don’t have insurance,” she said. “So all those things all add up and they don’t make it safer for Black and Brown people. It just doesn’t.”

The Philadelphia Police Department said in an email that “attempting to tie these crimes specifically to those vehicles with missing/expired registrations or inspection stickers would take further research.”

The group reached out to Councilmember Thomas with their complaints, and he visited Ward’s home to speak to them, his staff confirmed.

Ward and her neighbors requested that Thomas change the law so that expired or missing registrations and inspection stickers go back to being primary violations.