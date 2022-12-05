Understanding the mental health impact of stop and frisk and frequent police stops

Mental health experts are looking into the long-term consequences of the anxiety surrounding potential police interactions.

According to Dr. Jackie Jahn, assistant professor at Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health, those mental health implications need to be addressed.

“When people are stopped, it has a particular impact on their mental health related to anxiety, depressive symptoms, PTSD, like hypervigilance takes shape,” she said. “But also living in a community where police are surveilling residents, where your social network, your friends, your family are being regularly stopped can also contribute to mental health issues, even if that person isn’t experiencing police stops themselves.”

Jahn believes that policing and incarceration are interconnected systems. If you’re stopped by the police and are a person of color, it increases your chance of arrest and incarceration. Generational trauma is also an important factor. That trauma is what Jahn considers a chronic stressor, which presents a greater public health crisis in Black communities.

“I think it’s really important to bring up that intergenerational lens,” she said. “When we think about people’s first experiences with police, it’s often, unfortunately, in adolescence. It’s especially Black and brown youth who are having their first encounters with police. 23% of youth report having an interaction with the police by the time they’re age 15.”

At this age, what often is learned and developed, Jahn said, are feelings of hypervigilance, the feeling of always being on guard, always looking out, and never fully relaxing. Hypervigilance can be detrimental to a person’s mental health.

Hypervigilance can also happen as a result of a person being stopped themselves, or hearing about their friends or family members being stopped by police.

“So if that stop was an example of use of force. All of those types of factors can contribute to feelings of anxiety, nervousness, fear — because it’s a fear of if that incident might happen again,” Jahn said.

Jahn also stated chronic stressors can have a significant impact on an individual’s physical health – affecting everything from heart health to sleep and weight.

“There is a pretty significant body of research that suggests that we can start to think about frequent police stops as a chronic stressor,” she said. “It’s something that could happen again and again. Or at least you’re worried it could happen again and again.”

In Jahn’s research, people often talk about how police interactions affect their lives and most people describe similar things: feeling like their movements are controlled; having to dress a certain way, and avoiding certain spaces. The implications of these chronic stressors are severe.

“Thinking about the interconnections, chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure,” she said. “I’m not saying that one interaction with police will give you a heart condition, but when we think about this at a population level, using the frame of chronic stress is really important and has contributed to the science on this issue.”

Frequent police stops can also have a ripple effect on entire families.

“There was recent research that suggested after youth were stopped by police, mothers experienced difficulty sleeping even after controlling for their levels of sleep prior to that police stop,” she said. “So we need to think about parents, mothers, but also girls. Especially Black girls who are not stopped at the same level as boys, but who still experience those harms and disproportionately experience those harms.”

Therapist Ron Crawford says he suggests to his patients to try mindfulness, breathing techniques, listening to music they enjoy — anything to get their minds to calm down. He also says he hopes that more Black men will recognize therapy as an option that could really help them.

According to the American Psychological Association, only 26% of Black and Hispanic men with anxiety and depression seek mental health services, as opposed to 45.4% of non-Hispanic White men.

And thinking about the crisis of gun violence, policing, and the stress of over-policing, Crawford also sees a need to address trauma among police officers.

“I may experience a level of anxiety when I’m engaging a police officer,” Crawford said, “ But he may have experienced more traumatic experiences than I have because of the work that he does. There is a chance he might not be getting counseling for that. So I’m worried about police officers with unresolved PTSD, who may also be human beings having family problems, substance use disorders.”

Crawford says a traumatized officer may act in an irrational way, or not be able to show empathy toward others. He adds that more cities are recognizing that police officers may need more help in learning how to cope with trauma.

Death by suicide rates amongst police officers continues to rise at an all-time high. Many have also shared their personal stories of battling through the intensity of the job.