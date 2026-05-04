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As many as 90,000 Philadelphians could be at risk of losing health insurance coverage through Medicaid after federal work requirements and other eligibility changes take effect next January, city leaders said.

And without insurance, their access to mental health care would also be disrupted.

The new Medicaid rules “pose a serious and immediate threat to Philadelphians’ access to behavioral health care,” said Kehinde Solanke, commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbilities Services, “disproportionately impacting those with the fewest alternatives.”

The city is trying to lessen the fallout of these changes by proactively identifying at-risk residents, launching public awareness campaigns and strengthening community support services for those affected, health officials said Monday during a City Council budget hearing.

Some of that work is already underway, with more community outreach and awareness events planned in neighborhoods across the city beginning in June. The primary goal is to help as many people as possible keep coverage, and quickly catch those who lose it, Solanke said.

“Our [fiscal year] strategy is focused on three things: mitigation, continuity of care and equity,” she said. “Because residents who lose behavioral health coverage, they do not disappear from the challenges that we’re all working to address together.”

What changes are coming to Medicaid?

Medicaid is a safety-net health insurance program for people with low incomes that is partially paid for by both the federal government and states.

Beginning Jan. 1, adults with Medicaid, also known as Pennsylvania Medical Assistance, will need to prove that they work or volunteer at least 80 hours per month to keep coverage.

This will apply to roughly 750,000 people in Pennsylvania, including nearly 184,000 Philadelphians, who are in the state’s Medicaid expansion population. Medicaid expansion made the program more widely accessible to low-income adults without kids or disabilities.

The requirement does not apply to people with Medicaid under traditional eligibility, which typically includes children, pregnant women, seniors and people with disabilities.

States will also be required to reassess people for eligibility more frequently — every six months, compared to the current requirement of once a year. That means Medicaid participants will need to submit more income documentation and other paperwork and could be kicked off the insurance program if they’re missing information.