From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Disparities in health care access, outcomes and quality among people of different races and ethnicities continue to be widespread, even in states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, which have taken steps to reduce barriers to care in recent years.

Tri-state area Hispanic adults in particular had some of the worst experiences in the health care system in 2023 and 2024, according to the Commonwealth Fund’s 2026 State Health Disparities Report, released Wednesday.

People in this group were also most likely to report that they went without health care because of cost and affordability concerns, data show.

Researchers estimate that impending federal changes to programs like Medicaid, which provides health insurance to people with low incomes, will make it even harder for people to access and afford health services in the future.

“In other words, make the gaps that we see in this report make them probably even wider,” said David Radley, a senior scientist of health system tracking at the Commonwealth Fund.