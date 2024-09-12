From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Multiple sclerosis was once thought to primarily affect white people of European ancestry, so many treatments and diagnostic procedures for this chronic, lifelong disease have targeted this patient population.

But newer research has proven that the disease, which impairs the central nervous system, is also seen at significantly high rates among Black people.

“It’s such an underserved population that notoriously didn’t get a lot of treatment and care,” said Mollie Burns, community engagement manager at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

That’s why advocates are working to boost awareness about the risks and signs of multiple sclerosis in these communities and patient populations.

The society’s Greater Delaware Valley chapter will host a summit event Saturday in Philadelphia that will focus on information about multiple sclerosis in Black communities and where patients can find support and resources.

“And learn what questions to ask and who to contact,” Burns said. “This is really important information as you’re being diagnosed — who do I talk to, how can I access that information?”