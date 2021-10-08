A stem cell treatment for MS offers some patients hope. But is it hope that will last?

The origins of HSCT as an MS treatment

The way HSCT came about — at least as a treatment for MS — was kind of an accident.

Years ago, researchers noticed that some patients with MS who had received bone marrow transplants for certain types of cancer experienced an incredible side effect.

“Their MS reversed,” said Mark Freedman, a professor of neurology at the University of Ottawa and director of the Multiple Sclerosis Research Unit at Ottawa Hospital. “And people started wondering, ‘Well, what about doing this like for real [for] their MS, not just for cancer?’”

In the late 1990s, Freedman was among the scientists who were keen to give HSCT a shot. At the time, he didn’t think that the transplants could be used as a treatment for MS. But Freedman knew that bone marrow transplants could essentially reboot patients’ immune systems — which gave him an idea. Maybe by watching patients’ immune systems reboot, they could figure out what was causing MS in the first place.

Freedman got the idea courtesy of his ’90s-era desktop computer. Every day, he’d switch it on, and watch all the little programs load before the main screen popped up.

“When we see a patient with MS, it’s like the Windows screen is open, but we don’t know how it got there,” Freedman said.

At that time, it was widely believed that MS was a purely genetic disease, which meant that, as the immune system rebooted, patients would likely get MS all over again. But as their immune systems were coming back online, Freedman thought, maybe they’d be able to observe what exactly was going wrong.

“We were fully convinced that, OK, maybe it’s not going to treat it, but this will be a reboot,” he said. “And now, rather than seeing the full Windows screen, let’s see the little programs as they load, and [that] might unveil the trip — the bad program that led to MS, because otherwise we had no idea what started the disease.”

Freedman and his colleagues collected patients’ stem cells and purified them in the lab. They then used powerful chemotherapy drugs to wipe out their patients’ immune systems, and reimplanted the stem cells to build fresh immunity.

And then they watched and waited to see when and how that bad program would load, leading the MS to return. They waited and they waited … and to their surprise, it never happened. The procedure didn’t reveal the cause of MS — but what it did was stop the MS from progressing.

“From our standpoint, from the science standpoint, it was a failure,” Freedman said. “From the patients’ standpoint, however, obviously, they were quite pleased.”

So they never figured out what exactly was causing the MS. But they did figure out a way to stop it from attacking.

“I liken this to the person who goes out and buys a car, and the air conditioner keeps going on the fritz,” Freedman said. “And you’ve taken it back 10 times, and they can’t repair it. And finally they just say, ‘You know what? We don’t know what’s wrong with the conditioner. We’re just going to give you a brand new one.’ And lo and behold, it works! And it’s something similar. We don’t know what the defect is in the immune system to cause MS, and it may well not be the same defect in different people. Our success has been on the basis of being able to completely remove the old immune system.”

Even with the incredible early results, Freedman remained skeptical. He couldn’t help but believe that eventually the MS would return.

“I kept thinking, well, it’s just a matter of time, it’s just a matter of time,” he said. “And after about five years, I went, ‘Maybe it isn’t a matter of time.’”

That’s when some of his old patients started coming in — including one with extreme vision problems due to MS, the kind Freedman said he’d never seen go away.

“I used to have to get her a special eye chart because her eyes, if you looked at them, were bouncing all over the place and they never stopped,” he said.

But as Freedman was moving to pull out the special eye chart, the patient stopped him, he said — told him she didn’t need it and started reading off the letters off of the regular chart. Freedman was shocked.

“I went, ‘Wait, hold it. What?! Are you actually reading that? How the hell…?’ And I had to look very closely,” Freedman said. “And sure enough, her eyes weren’t bouncing anymore.”

Another patient who participated in the study had initially come in barely able to walk.

“She was really quite disabled,” Freedman said. “And I saw her also around month 18, and she strolls into the clinic on high heels.” The patient told Freedman she was even going on ski trips.

Freedman and his colleagues published their results in The Lancet in 2016.

HSCT wasn’t a cure, he emphasized: It couldn’t reverse the damage that was already done. What it did was stop the disease in its tracks.

As they discovered, the rebooted immune system no longer recognized the patients’ myelin sheaths as an enemy. That stopped the inflammation, giving their bodies a chance to heal. Some patients gained functionality back. Others simply saw their disease progression stop.

More importantly, the study demonstrated that, when done properly, HSCT could produce long-lasting remission without patients needing to undergo further treatment. It also showed that it was possible to deliver this treatment without a major risk of mortality — a risk that had previously stopped some researchers from considering stem cell transplants as a treatment for MS.

Freedman and his colleagues weren’t the only ones experimenting with HSCT as a treatment for MS. Over the past few years, other researchers have also conducted studies with headline-grabbing results.

Success stories have inspired MS patients around the world to seek out HSCT. The trouble is, it’s still hard to access, even in countries like Canada and the U.K., where it’s become an accepted treatment. In the U.S., it’s primarily available only through clinical trials that are extremely difficult to qualify for.

That has led scores of patients to travel in search of treatments — including Jessie Flynn.

A month at Clinica Ruiz

Flynn boarded a plane to Mexico City on April 3. From there, she took a bus to Puebla, a city a couple hours’ drive away.

In pictures, along with Flynn’s own Facebook Live videos documenting her trip, Clinica Ruiz looks like some kind of upscale summer camp for grownups. Just about everything was right there on site: the medical facilities; the apartment where Flynn would be staying for her month of treatment; a cafe; even a roof deck, where, in the Facebook Live videos, Flynn is shown hanging out with her fellow patients.

“The whole group, we were all so excited,” she said. “Everyone was so nice, and obviously the doctors and medical staff were just amazing. I mean, you should have seen it; it was like a machine.”

Flynn even had her own caregiver, who, shortly after she arrived, offered Flynn the lay of the land.

“She had an entire calendar for me,” she said. “We sat together and mapped out the entire month.”

The first few days were dedicated to testing, designed to ensure that patients were healthy enough to withstand the treatment.

After that came two days of initial chemotherapy designed to “condition the immune system” and begin to mobilize stem cells into the bloodstream. Then came several days of shots, Flynn said, to boost her stem cell action in preparation for the transplant.

After having her stem cells collected, Flynn received another couple days of high-dose chemotherapy to suppress her immune system.

“Basically, they dock you down to nothing,” Flynn said. “We weren’t allowed to see anyone, talk to anyone, where we needed to be very isolated and careful because we didn’t want to contract any infections because we had virtually no immune system.”

Once her immune system was wiped out, they took Flynn in for her stem cell transplant. And after that, it was a waiting game to see whether and how the stem cells were able to grow a healthy new immune system.

On the whole, Flynn said, the treatment went smoothly — except for one night, after having her immune system decimated, when she got seriously ill.

“I’m convinced that I got a bad case of Montezuma’s revenge, and I spiked a fever,” Flynn said. “It was horrible. But I had an entire medical crew in my room, and they were applying cold compresses, taking my temperature every half-hour. They had to give me a blood transfusion.”

Despite that one very scary night, the rest of Flynn’s recovery went off without a hitch.

Judging the results

“I’m feeling better every single day,” Flynn said a couple weeks after her return from Mexico. “And I’ve actually seen some improvements, so I’m very, very excited.”

There was nothing huge, but a lot of little things: more mobility, less stiffness, fewer leg spasms. Even her vision was better, something she didn’t expect. The only downside, as far as Flynn was concerned, was that she had to stay hermited away for about six months until her immune system was back up and she was ready to receive all of her vaccinations (necessary since the treatment should have wiped out all of her old immunity).

Asked how the results had stacked up against her expectations, Flynn was positive.

“I mean, I had realistic expectations — I just wanted everything to stop,” she said. “That was my goal. So these are kind of like little bonuses, the improvements I’m seeing. So it’s stacked up remarkably well.”

Her husband, Bobby, said he’d also noticed improvements. In fact, the other day while he was in a meeting, he’d watched as Jessie walked to the bathroom and back with just the aid of her walker.

“She hasn’t done that in over a year, so it’s absolutely incredible,” he said. “ We didn’t have a choice, like we had to take this chance and do it, but it feels so good just seeing her get better.”

In a phone call, Flynn’s physical therapist, Kami Palmer, confirmed her improvements.

“I didn’t see any significant difference until probably about a week or two after,” Palmer said. “I noticed that, especially on her right side, she was able to pick up her right leg a little bit more.”

Flynn’s muscle spasticity wasn’t as bad, which improved her postural stability, Palmer said. She was also walking better, and wasn’t falling over when she sat down or stood up. She could do a lot more without assistance. Those improvements, Palmer said, are really big.

“It’s very big for fall risk at home,” she said. “It’s very big for her husband. He reported not having to assist her into the showers like he used to. He would have to almost, like, carry her into the shower, where now she could actually step up because her leg could bend, which is huge.”

Casting doubts on Clinica Ruiz

Neither Flynn nor her husband had any doubts about what had caused her improvements. But neurologist Mark Freedman, whose Lancet study helped boost HSCT as a viable treatment for MS, was more skeptical.

He voiced his doubts after talking with Flynn about her medical history and her treatment in Mexico.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s the same story I hear all the time,” he said. “It’s very unlikely that any objective change has occurred. But when you put 60K out of your pocket, you’re going to look for every little possible benefit.”

Freedman had several reasons for doubting Clinica Ruiz. For one thing, he said, based on descriptions of the protocol that the clinic’s director, Dr. Guillermo José Ruiz Argüelles, had published, he didn’t believe that what they were doing was true HSCT.

“This is not your typical HSCT,” Freedman said. “This is low-level HSCT. Ruiz does it because people will come down there and pay for it. He’s not what I would consider to be one of the centers that I would ever recommend anyone going to. And the procedure that he’s using is one that is least likely to produce major side effects.”

That, Freedman said, is because Clinica Ruiz uses a lighter form of chemotherapy.

“They’re certainly not wiping out the old immune system,” he said. “They’re not wiping out immunological memory.”

And that’s important, Freedman said, because the entire treatment depends on fully wiping out the existing immune system.

Dr. George Georges, a medical oncologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center who is helping to lead a major, National Institutes of Health-sponsored study on HSCT, agreed with Freedman.

“It is not a dose of chemotherapy that completely wipes out your immune system,” Georges said. “It does not completely kill off your own hematopoietic stem cells.”

What that means, Georges said, is that the next step — the infusion of stem cells — is rendered unnecessary.

“You don’t actually need the stem cell support or infusion to rescue patients from this dose of chemotherapy,” he said. “Transplanters do not consider this a real transplant.”

Freedman had another reason for doubting the efficacy of Clinica Ruiz’s treatment. Based on what Flynn had told him about her medical history, he postulated that her MS had progressed too far for it to respond to HSCT.

“We’ve had zero success, and other people have had minimal success at treating later-stage secondary progressive MS,” he said. “I think if you’ve got early secondary progressive MS, meaning you’re relapsing-remitting so much that you’re creating an accumulation of damage, those patients do well, and that means their immune system replacement may well lead to either a stopping or reversal of disease. But late-stage progressive disease with no evidence of ongoing inflammation is simply not going to benefit from this procedure.”

That, Freedman said, is why clinics like his — along with clinical trials in the U.S. — have extremely strict criteria for patients. They can’t have been sick too long, or progressed too far. They can’t be too old. They must have active inflammation, and worsening disabilities. In other words, they have to be just the right amount of sick — which is why, Freedman said, lots of patients from around the world end up traveling to places like Clinica Ruiz.

“The reason why they’re going there is because nobody wants to offer it to them in their center,” he said, “because they’re probably in this progressive stage that it’s unlikely that they’ll benefit. So they’re going to be desperate. ‘OK, well, fine. I’m going to go do something else.’”

What explains patients’ improvement?

Yet if all of this were true, why was Flynn seeing improvements?

Freedman said his best guess was a combination of wishful thinking and a drug that’s part of the clinic’s protocol — rituximab.

“They get benefit from rituximab, which is an effective medicine [for MS],” Freedman said. “I don’t know that they would benefit beyond that.”

Despite its efficacy at improving MS, rituximab isn’t formally approved for that purpose by the Food and Drug Administration, which is why it isn’t commonly used to treat MS in the United States. (Officially, it’s meant to treat certain kinds of cancer.)

Georges added that the chemotherapy could also be playing a role in why patients of Clinica Ruiz could be seeing improvements.

“They don’t need this stem cell to get the benefit from the treatment,” Georges added. “It’s just the chemotherapy that’s providing them the benefit. So that’s what’s a little bit of a sham.”

Jessie Flynn was skeptical about what Freedman and Georges had to say.

“[Freedman]’s not in a place to diagnose what type of MS I have,” she said. “His saying that there was no hope for people with secondary progressive MS, that’s false. There is less of a chance of reversal, I guess. And I have heard that, and I’ve heard that even at Clinica Ruiz. All I know is my own case.”

But Flynn also found some of their specific concerns worrying.

“It’s troubling — I don’t really know how to respond to that,” she said. “Obviously, there’s a side of me that’s kind of scared of what he’s saying is true because we’re taught to trust doctors and you know, take everything they say as truth and … it’s hard to hear things like that.”

Clinica Ruiz responds

The director of Clinica Ruiz, Dr. Guillermo José Ruiz-Argüelles, responded to questions about his clinic’s treatment over email.

Ruiz-Argüelles confirmed that the chemotherapy and rituximab were indeed responsible for the improvements patients experienced — but he said that was only because they were also responsible for a key step of HSCT, shutting down the immune system.

He acknowledged that the clinic uses less intensive chemotherapy, but said it was no less effective: “Our published results clearly prove that this diminished intensity conditioning renders similar results to high-dose conditioning.”

Ruiz-Argüelles also acknowledged that the clinic lacks the kind of stringent patient criteria of other HSCT providers — because, he said, “we have shown and published that our method renders results in all types of MS.”

​​But Paul Knoepfler, a professor of cell biology at the University of California, Davis who’s written about HSCT, was skeptical of the studies that Ruiz-Argüelles attached in his email response to the interview questions.

“What stood out to me about the papers you attached is the lack of rigorous clinical trial design,” Knoepfler said. “I don’t see inclusion of important features that are needed to make firm conclusions from trials about safety and efficacy. For instance, I don’t see randomization, double-blinding, or the use of placebo control in their studies.”

In response, Ruiz-Argüelles wrote: “We are not an institution supported by the government or insurance companies, so we cannot perform randomized trials as it will be unethical to offer a placebo to our patients. We are aiming to improve patients’ condition, not to show nice statistics.”

What former patients say

In emails, Ruiz-Argüelles boasted of his former patients’ outcomes, but HSCT experts Mark Freedman and George Georges complained that the follow-up contained in his studies was neither rigorous nor long-lasting enough to draw any conclusions about the efficacy of his clinic’s treatment.

One former patient who had a broader perspective than most — Caroline Wyatt, a BBC reporter in London with MS, wrote a feature about her experience getting HSCT at Clinica Ruiz.

Wyatt was in her late 40s when she was diagnosed with MS — by which time, she said, her symptoms were spiraling out of control.

“I was in a really bad way, physically and mentally,” she said in an interview. “I had double vision, sometimes triple vision, and I couldn’t speak very clearly. So I couldn’t work.”

She couldn’t even focus her eyes enough to read or watch TV. She couldn’t lift her arms. All she could do was lie in bed. Wyatt was desperate to get her life back, but nothing was working. She tried getting into an HSCT trial at a nearby hospital, but was turned away. Finally, she heard about Clinica Ruiz, though her doctor was against it.

“My general practitioner immediately said, ‘You know, there is a possibility you might die, and surely that’s not worth it to try to halt the progression of your MS.’ And I said, ‘Well, for me, actually, it is worth taking that risk if there is any chance at all that it will help me carry on working, carry on functioning.’”

After lots of research, Wyatt decided to go to Clinica Ruiz anyway — and, she said, her gamble paid off.

“I was able in those first few months to walk 10 miles a day, which just felt incredible to be able to walk up hills and at a normal pace, she said. “To get my balance back, to get my concentration and focus back so I could read again. I could follow stories. I could remember plots, I could remember names. It was amazing. And that was the most fabulous feeling.”

In the interview, Wyatt was told about Freedman and Georges’ critiques of Clinica Ruiz — that what is being done there isn’t “real HSCT.”

Wyatt — who’s done extensive reporting on both HSCT and cutting-edge MS treatments — responded that there’s a whole debate over whether HSCT must fully destroy the immune system in order to work.

“I think there is definitely a belief among some scientists that that is the way to go if you can, but then you would probably be excluding a lot more patients from that because of the need to be well enough and fit enough and healthy enough to have that done,” she said.

In fact, Wyatt said, that’s one of the reasons why she chose Clinica Ruiz. At her age, and with how fragile she’d become, she wasn’t sure she’d be able to handle a treatment that completely wiped her immunity out.

As for the notion that only patients in certain stages of MS can benefit from HSCT?

“It is still an emerging area of science,” Wyatt said. “I think the jury is still out as to exactly who is the ideal patient for which sort of HSCT.”

Wyatt added one other shade of gray to the conversation: She said that the different stages of MS aren’t as definitive as you might think. There’s no one test that says whether a patient has remitting-relapsing MS or a progressive form of MS, which is important because patients’ diagnoses determine what treatment they receive or are even eligible for.

“It’s a disagreement among different neurologists,” she said. “And I bet you anything, if you ask 10 neurologists, you will get 10 different opinions on it.”

In other words, Wyatt said, none of these rules is as clear-cut as you might think. The proof is in the pudding — meaning actual patients’ actual results.

For Wyatt, the results have been mixed. She started out feeling good, but the following year was filled with ups and downs.

“My problem came as the immune system started to recover,” she said.

Three or four months after returning home from the treatment, Wyatt could feel the fatigue coming back, along with the weights on her legs.

“A lot of people call it the rollercoaster of recovery,” she said. “And I had a horrible feeling as time passed that I wasn’t on a rollercoaster. It was only going one way, and that the MS was coming back. And I would say that, you know, the treatment helped for at least a year or two. But after that, the MS started coming back full tilt.”

Now, five years later, Wyatt said, a lot of her symptoms have returned. She reckons she’s about in the same place she was just before going to Mexico. And she’s heard the same thing from other former patients on the older end of the scale, though a lot of the younger ones have continued doing well.

Still, when it comes to Clinica Ruiz, Wyatt said she has no regrets.

“Without that treatment, I am sure I would have just carried on going downhill,” she said. “It gave me a break from going downhill, certainly for a period of months and possibly longer, because I don’t know what would have happened if I hadn’t gone to Mexico.”

Wyatt has continued following emerging treatments for MS, and said she’s about to participate in a study to try out a hopeful new drug — something she said she might not have been able to do if she hadn’t bought herself the last few years.

Beyond that, she said, at least for a time, the treatment gave her her life back.

“The return of enough cognitive ability to make radio programs, to present a weekly program, to do all of that and still have just about enough energy to have a life,” she said, “that is precious beyond words.”

Six months later

In the nearly six months since she returned from Mexico, Jessie Flynn said, she’s continued seeing improvements.

“I’m doing fabulous,” she said. “ I’m thrilled that I did the procedure. I only wish I did it sooner.”

Clinically, her results have been mixed.

In her first neurology appointment since receiving the treatment, Flynn scored better on some measures, worse on others.

“By the specific things that I can measure, I would say that she has gotten worse,” said neurology PA Sandra Gibson. “With the items that I cannot measure, specifically her pain level, how she feels, she feels she’s better. So from a very objective standpoint, I’d say she’s worse, but subjectively, she feels better.”

But there’s a lot that can’t be measured — and mindset is one of them.

“I think mindset is absolutely huge for patients with MS,” Gibson said. “One of the favorite phrases that I use with patients is you have MS; MS does not have you.”

Flynn has also continued improving in her physical therapy — and even her right hand, the “claw,” is better than before.

“It’s still there, but it’s a lot less spastic,” Flynn said.

Her husband, Bobby Flynn, said he doesn’t need to pry her fingers apart and put them around things anymore.

“She can wash her hands, she can wash [her] face on her own,” he said.

The other day, he said, Jessie even went outside on her own and started planting flowers — something she never would have done in the past.

“I can see a different level of confidence in her,” he said. “I’m not worried about her falling or needing my help, which is really cool.”

One other thing that’s changed since Jessie Flynn got back from Mexico — the way she thinks about the future.

“I feel like I have a future now,” she said. “I have a new goal, and that is to get back in the classroom within two years.”

Bobby has no doubt that it’ll happen — rather, that Jesse will make it happen. After all, it was less than a year ago that Jessie first decided to get HSCT.

“I remember waking up on New Year’s Day and she was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to get it,’” he said. “And then it happened almost instantly. OK. Yep. This woman knows what she wants and she goes out and gets it.”