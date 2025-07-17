As Boyz II Men once said, it’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday. But some of our favorite icons are shutting it down right here in Philly.

The Wu-Tang Clan wraps its 27-date farewell tour with a final show Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, joined by Run the Jewels and Young Dirty Bastard. On Sunday, pop legend Cyndi Lauper closes the curtain on her onstage career, bringing her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour to The Mann. Thankfully, Michael Franti & Spearhead are not retiring but instead bringing peace and positivity to Atlantic City on the Welcome to the Family Tour.

For theater lovers, the Broadway hit “Life of Pi” continues at the Academy of Music with an immersive stage production adapted from the bestselling book. If you’re hungry afterward, University City Dining Days is the latest discounted dining event, with prix fixe menus from West Philly eateries. And at the Philadelphia Zoo Saturday night, the Summer Ale Fest offers tastings from 65+ breweries while you wander past big cats with your souvenir glass.

Delaware

Twelfth Night: O Lo Que Quieras

Now in its 23rd season, Delaware Shakespeare’s 2025 Summer Festival takes on a reworked, musical version of “Twelfth Night.” Known for its themes of gender disguise, unrequited love and comedic chaos, the original play follows twins Violeta and Sebastian, who are shipwrecked and separated in Illyria. Violeta ultimately disguises herself as a man, setting off a chain of confusing romantic entanglements. You may be expecting iambic pentameter, but this version is updated with modern vernacular and inspired by contemporary Black and queer sensibilities and aesthetics. Pro tip: Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and some funds for the food trucks on site, though you can also bring your own food.

New Jersey

Michael Franti & Spearhead: Welcome to the Family Tour

Where : Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Friday, July 18, 8 p.m.

: Friday, July 18, 8 p.m. How much: $50 – $109

Singer/songwriter/bandleader/filmmaker and activist Michael Franti and his band, Spearhead, have toured for more than 25 years delivering messages of peace, unity and environmental justice. The 2025 Welcome to the Family tour comes through Atlantic City this weekend, bringing the band’s signature mix of reggae, hip hop, funk and folk music. The set list will likely include anthems like “Say Hey (I Love You),” “I’m Alive (Life Sounds Like)” and “The Sound of Sunshine.” Opening the show is Niko Moon, who’s also showcasing a genre-fluid mix of country, pop and lo-fi.

Special Events

Deck the Hulls: Go Birds Boat Parade and Pier Party

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Saturday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Boat registration and party, free

The Philadelphia Eagles made the city proud with their second Super Bowl victory in a decade. Yes, we had the parade on the Parkway, but now Sea Philly is taking the celebration to the waterfront. A flotilla of personal watercraft decked out in Eagles green will head to the Delaware on Saturday. On the pier, the free block party includes DJs, food and drink specials, giveaways and contests for Best in Show and Best Dressed, complete with prizes. If you’re bringing your boat, you just have to register and make sure it’s decorated to acknowledge the champs. You can also watch from the shore — but wearing Eagles gear is strongly recommended.

Summer Vibes

Where : William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St.

: William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St. When : July 19, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: July 19, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free

It’s an evening of art, music and community to celebrate trans joy at the city’s leading LGBTQ+ center. The annual block party in partnership with the center’s Arcila-Adams Trans Resource Center features pop-up performances, games and other activities. Community organizations will be on-site to provide information and support.

Wings and Wildflowers & Exuberant Blooms Opening Weekend

Where : Morris Arboretum, 100 E. Northwestern Drive

: Morris Arboretum, 100 E. Northwestern Drive When : Saturday, July 19, Sunday, July 20, weekdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, July 19, Sunday, July 20, weekdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free – $22

Pollinators, anyone? The arboretum debuts a lush meadow filled with giant pollinator-themed artworks in a special event that includes live music, lemonade and cookies, family-friendly crafts and storytelling at noon on Saturday. Attendees can also meet the artists. On Sunday, Exuberant Blooms makes its seasonal return for the fourth year with eight paisley-shaped floral islands that include 10,000 annuals and tropicals.

Arts & Culture

‘Life of Pi’

Based on Yann Martel’s bestselling 2001 novel, which was then adapted into a movie, the Tony- and Olivier‑winning show heads to Philly for the first time. The stage production uses inventive puppetry, projections and movement to tell the story of teenager Pi Patel’s quest for survival after a shipwreck leaves him adrift in a lifeboat with a hyena, zebra, orangutan and a Bengal tiger. Part of Ensemble Arts’ Broadway series, “Life of Pi” earned five Olivier Awards after its West End run in 2021, landing on Broadway in 2023.

Third Thursday at Liberty Museum

Where : National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut St.

: National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut St. When : Thursday, July 17, 2025, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

: Thursday, July 17, 2025, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. How much: $15

Get ready for a stand-up comedy night headlined by Chip Chantry, of Netflix’s “Tires,” alongside terminally ill comedian Kirsten Michelle Cills, Kirk Griffiths and Shane O’Connor. It’s part of the museum’s Third Thursdays series which has been ongoing since the museum opened its doors in 2000. Tickets include a complimentary drink and access to the museum’s galleries.

Art-NABE Philadelphia

Where : Braid Mill, 441 High St.

: Braid Mill, 441 High St. When : Saturday, July 19, noon – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, July 19, noon – 10 p.m. How much: Free – $23.18

This immersive pop-up market and music showcase spotlights emerging local artists, entrepreneurs and performers. The market includes handcrafted goods, visual art and a variety of food vendors, followed by an evening showcase featuring live music, DJ sets and thought-provoking conversations. Presented in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, the event is rooted in Art-NABE’s mission to uplift underrepresented creatives through vocational development and community connection.

!Bailar en FDR! Salsa Class and Social Dance

Where : Boathouse at FDR Park

: Boathouse at FDR Park When : Friday, July 18, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

: Friday, July 18, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. How much: Free with RSVP, donations suggested

Dance your way through summer humidity with this free, high-energy evening of salsa and bachata under the stars, hosted by Fairmount Park Conservancy with DJ Valentin Flores and Dance Philly. What began as a small community gathering has grown into a popular summer social dance series, welcoming attendees of all levels to take part in a lively, beginner-friendly lesson followed by hours of open dancing. Pro tip: The event goes on rain or shine.

Legacy: A Celebration of the Legendary Parties, The Remedy and TastyTreats

Where : Warehouse on Watts, 923 Watts St.

: Warehouse on Watts, 923 Watts St. When : Saturday, July 19, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

: Saturday, July 19, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. How much: $24.13 – $40.85

Remember when parties were about exhilarating DJ sets, dancing and free expression instead of Instagram photo ops? Native son Questlove and Philly party royalty/DJs Cosmo Baker, Mike Nyce, Rich Medina, Yameen Allworld and Stracey “Flygirrl” Wilson bring those days back to Philadelphia with a one-night only, two-floor event. This reunites the creative crew that put on the legendary The Remedy and Tastytreats parties, which were hip-hop and eclectic groove-focused, respectively. IYKYK. This iteration promises live art, local vendors, limited-edition merch and a dual birthday bash for Cosmo Baker and Flygirrl.

Comedy

D.L. Hughley

Where : City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When : Thursday, July 17, Friday, July 18, Saturday, July 19, 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m

: Thursday, July 17, Friday, July 18, Saturday, July 19, 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m How much: $40 – $60

Comedian and radio personality and DJ Vlad regular D.L. Hughley heads to town with six shows over three nights. His show will likely include more of the progressive topics he expounds upon during his daily syndicated radio show, as well as some of the comic timing that made him one of the groundbreaking “Kings of Comedy” back in 2000.

Food & Drink

University City Dining Days

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, July 17 – Monday, July 27

: Thursday, July 17 – Monday, July 27 How much: $20, $30 and $40 prix fixe lunch and dinner menus

Foodie alert: University City is up this week with the latest in the ever-popular discount dining series. The “three courses, three prices” format means specially curated three‑course lunch and dinner menus for $20, $30 or $40 at over 25 West Philadelphia restaurants. Launched over a decade ago as the neighborhood’s answer to restaurant week, this annual event draws diners to University City’s ethnically diverse culinary scene, spanning Indian, Ethiopian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Jamaican options. Participating restaurants include White Dog Cafe, Han Dynasty, Dim Sum House, Dahlak, Renata’s Kitchen and Louie Louie.

Summer Ale Festival

The fest is back at the zoo, where guests can enjoy over 100 award‑winning craft beers, ciders, hard iced teas and seltzers while strolling among the animals after dark. The event spotlights more than 65 breweries, including local favorites like Evil Genius, Dock Street, Yards, Chestnut Hill, Wissahickon, Tired Hands, Two Roads and regional brands like Neshaminy Creek and Atomic Dog. To soak up the drinks, there are options from multiple Philly food trucks like Bacon on a Stick, The Little Sicilian, and Calle Del Sabor. The Ridge Runners, Kind Hearted Strangers and Nik Greeley & the Operators provide the musical accompaniment. Tix include a complimentary tasting glass.

Wellness

Yoga @ Independence

Where : Second Bank of the United States, 420 Chestnut St.

: Second Bank of the United States, 420 Chestnut St. When : Saturday, July 19, 9 a.m.

: Saturday, July 19, 9 a.m. How much: Free, with registration

Though it once was the nation’s central bank, built between 1819 and 1824, the Second Bank of the United States is now a landmark that’s part of the Independence National Historical Park. It will host the wellness event, facilitated by Monarch Yoga, on the expansive lawn behind the former financial facility. Nope, we didn’t know it was there, either! Everyone from seasoned practitioners to complete beginners are welcome to the first session in a monthly series. Bring your mat and water.

Sports

Philadelphia’s 2026 All-Star Declaration

Where : Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St.

: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St. When : Friday, July 18, noon

: Friday, July 18, noon How much: Free

Philadelphia can only host the MLB All-Star Game in years that end with ‘6’ — we don’t make the rules, that’s just how it is. We’re not sure if that’s an official policy, but so far it’s held up as the most recent Philly-based All-Star games were in 1976 and 1996. And in 2026, the game is heading to Philly again. Dilworth Park hosts the official kickoff with Phillies legends Charlie Manuel, Cole Hamels, Larry Bowa, Ryan Howard and Dave Cash, among others on hand, along with the Phillie Phanatic, in an event hosted by Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy and PA announcer Dan Baker.

Music

EnVogue with October London, Laurin Talese and Carol Riddick

EnVogue, currently celebrating the 35th anniversary of their debut “Born to Sing” and its big hit, “Hold On,” is making a tour stop in Philly. Although Dawn Robinson has left the group, for good this time, original members Cindy Herron, Maxine Jones and Terry Ellis remain. They’ll be joined by ascending soul man October London, whose 2023 album “The Rebirth of Marvin” cemented his place in contemporary R&B, and local power vocalists Laurin Talese and Carol Riddick.

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber

When the Wu formed in Staten Island in 1992, they redefined hip‑hop by mixing gritty beats, martial‑arts imagery and street‑wise lyricism, selling millions of albums together. But the master plan was always to have the nine members of the group achieve individual success. That worked with careers of various renown happening for ODB, RZA, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U‑God, Masta Killa and Method Man. Billed as the group’s farewell tour, this lineup includes all the surviving members, affiliate Cappadonna, ODB’s son, Young Dirty Bastard and hip-hop duo Run the Jewels as the opening act. If you’re on the fence about going, keep in mind that Philly is the last show on the 27-date tour, so it may be one of the last chances to see the entire group together.

Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival

Where : Saunders Park Greene, 300 – 50 Saunders Ave.

: Saunders Park Greene, 300 – 50 Saunders Ave. When : Saturday, July 19, noon – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, July 19, noon – 7 p.m. How much: Free

Now in its 19th year, the annual jazz festival has grown from a modest local gathering into a free outdoor tradition attracting over 5,000 attendees from across the area. This year’s lineup features headliner V. Shayne Frederick alongside performances by local spoken word poet Ursula Rucker, jazz artists Nazir Ebo, Chris Oatts & The Pretty Big Band and more. Throughout the day, festival-goers can enjoy family-friendly art activities, a children’s village, local vendors and food trucks, plus community resource tables.

Wildflower Composer Festival Concert with Bergamot Quartet

Where : Rock Hall Auditorium, 1715 N. Broad St.

: Rock Hall Auditorium, 1715 N. Broad St. When : Friday, July 18, 2 p.m.

: Friday, July 18, 2 p.m. How much: Free

The performance concludes the 12-day festival hosted at Temple University, showcasing the creative achievements of young female, transgender, nonbinary and genderqueer composers under the mentorship of Wildflower’s dedicated community. The New York-based Bergamot Quartet, led by violinists Ledah Finck and Sarah Thomas, violist Amy Tan and cellist Irène Han, will premiere pieces by Wildflower participants Melissa Dunphy, Cerulean Payne‑Passmore, Sepehr Pirasteh, Erin Busch, Emily Liushen and Caroline Shaw. This not only gives these emerging talents a chance to have their work played in public but also resonates with Wildflower’s mission to champion equity and diversity in contemporary composition.

Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour

These farewell shows for iconic artists are bittersweet, especially if you’ve been following them since their heyday. Pop icon Cyndi Lauper is the latest to announce her road retirement, bringing what she says is her last tour to Philly. In the ‘80s, Lauper’s debut “She’s So Unusual” made her the first female artist to land four top-five singles from a debut album, including her signature anthem, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” A Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner, Lauper has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and homelessness awareness. Her 13th album, “Let the Canary Sing,” was released last year.