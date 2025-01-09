Beep beep! It’s already time for the Philadelphia Auto Show (seems like it moves up the calendar every year). The Camp Jeep attraction and E-Track, showcasing automaker’s electric vehicle options, are both back for 2025 along with mascots from local sports teams and custom cars. Wide World of Animals heads to the Levoy in South Jersey with 13 different animals including arthropods (yeah, we had to look it up). Philly’s current frigid temperatures are perfect for both beer drinkers and tea drinkers to indulge in their beverage of choice at Ardmore’s Winter Beer Fest and Philly’s High Tea, respectively. Classical and traditional music combine at The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Lunar New Year Celebration, while Philly-based singer/songwriter Chris Kasper heads to East Falls. And the Eagles are in action at the Linc for the Wild Card bout versus the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, this is the one team in the league most used to playing in cold weather. But the Eagles will prevail. We’re calling it now!

Delaware

Lead Graffiti: An Exhibition of Letterpress and Book Art

Where : Newark Arts Alliance, 207 Louviers Dr., Newark, Del.

: Newark Arts Alliance, 207 Louviers Dr., Newark, Del. When : Through Saturday, Jan. 18

: Through Saturday, Jan. 18 How much: Free

At the Newark Arts Alliance, a new exhibit started just before the new year focused on the niche craft of letterpress printing and on the larger world of art specific to books. On Friday, there’s a reception for artists Ray Nichols and Jill Cypher of Lead Graffiti from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The couple has worked diligently to create, preserve and promote the art of letterpress.

New Jersey

Wide World of Animals

Animal expert Grant Kemmerer and his animal-loving friends are bringing at least 13 different ones to the South Jersey stop on their national tour including amphibians, arthropods, mammals and birds. The show aims to educate attendees on the importance of preservation and other challenges in the vast world of wildlife.

Special Events

Philadelphia Auto Show

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Saturday, Jan. 11 – Monday, Jan. 20. Saturdays, Jan. 11 & 18, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 12 & 19: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 – Friday, Jan. 17, noon – 9 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 11 – Monday, Jan. 20. Saturdays, Jan. 11 & 18, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 12 & 19: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 – Friday, Jan. 17, noon – 9 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $12 – $20, children 6 and under, free

It’s time for the 2025 version of the Philadelphia Auto Show, which starts with the mayor’s ceremonial drive-in on Thursday. Friday’s Black-Tie Tailgate, one of the city’s most anticipated social events that includes a preview of the show, benefits CHOP. Saturday’s opener includes appearances by current and former Flyers, Sixers and Union players and the Phillie Phanatic. That’s just one of the mascots scheduled throughout the show along with radio personalities broadcasting live and other special events.

Philly Loves Bowie Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Saturday, Jan. 11

: Through Saturday, Jan. 11 How much: Various prices

David Bowie’s time in Philadelphia was short but impactful. In 1975, he recorded the “Young Americans” album at Sigma Sound, inviting a group of young fans who became known as the “Sigma Kids” to hear the finished version. Patti Brett, who became the owner of Doobies Bar in South Philly, was one of them and after his passing in 2016, she co-founded the week to celebrate his legacy. Bowie-oke happens Friday, The Rock & Roll Playhouse hosts the Music of Bowie for Kids on Saturday and the finale performance is on Saturday night.

Philly Goat Project Tree-Cycles Festival

Where : The Farm at Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St.

: The Farm at Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St. When : Saturday, Jan. 11, 18, noon – 3 p.m. (Location on the 18th is The Conservatory at Laurel Hill West)

: Saturday, Jan. 11, 18, noon – 3 p.m. (Location on the 18th is The Conservatory at Laurel Hill West) How much: A $20 suggested donation for each tree

That Christmas tree looked great during the holiday, but now that Santa has visited and gifts have been distributed, it’s just another household item to be discarded. The most eco-friendly way to do it is the annual fest where goats dispose of (eat) the trees. Yes, your sad, dying tree will become goat snacks. Sounds like a win-win.

Das Museumsprogramm: Past, Present and Future

Where : Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Drive

: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Drive When : Through Sunday, Jan. 12

: Through Sunday, Jan. 12 How much: Free for children under 18, $12 for seniors 65+, and $15 for general admission

The first Volkswagen, dubbed the Beetle in 1968, has been popular since it rolled off the assembly line in 1945. From Herbie the Love Bug to its placement in movies, commercials and music, the car enjoyed a cult following, spawning several other popular models, including the iconic VW bus. Volkswagen of America and the museum combine for an exhibit showcasing its cars from the Beetle to the Buzz, the company’s brand-new, all-electric bus update.

Arts & Culture

Friday Night ALIVEness Presented By TRFE

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Friday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $20

Tiny Room for Elephants curates an extension of the museum’s Friday Night Lounge series to highlight the exhibit The Time is Always Now: Artist Reframe The Black Figure. On the bill are local artists, musicians and poets Lil Dave, Outlaw Trio, Jacqueline Constance, Sonny James, Amir Richardson aka The Bul Bey, Trapeta B. Mayson, floral designers Botanic Village and Doriana Diaz.

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Lunar New Year Celebration

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St. When : Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m. How much: $22 – $57

Conductor Naomi Woo honors the Chinese Lunar New Year by directing a combination of traditional and classical compositions. Baritone Valdis Jansons, soprano Maureen Kelly and pipa player Zhang Hongyan play music including Huanzhi’s “Spring Festival Overture” and Johann Strauss Jr.’s Overture to “Die Fledermaus.” The concert marks the North American premiere performance of “Spring River Flowers By Moonlight” by Mason Bates, inspired by Chinese poet Zhang Ruoxu.

MJ: The Musical

Heads up! Demand will be high for the Tony award-winning musical, so get those tickets if you want to go as it’s a limited run. The show mainly covers the period before Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour in 1992, but it shows other critical times in his life and career via flashbacks. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, the Broadway production earned a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for star Myles Frost and awards for Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design, so you can go in expecting to see Jackson’s legacy get its just due.

Spiritual Experience