Philadelphia Auto Show, Ardmore Winter Beer Fest, Lunar New Year and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Jan. 9–12: “MJ: The Musical,” an artist showcase in Delaware and Wide World of Animals in South Jersey are among weekend event highlights.Listen 5:15
Beep beep! It’s already time for the Philadelphia Auto Show (seems like it moves up the calendar every year). The Camp Jeep attraction and E-Track, showcasing automaker’s electric vehicle options, are both back for 2025 along with mascots from local sports teams and custom cars. Wide World of Animals heads to the Levoy in South Jersey with 13 different animals including arthropods (yeah, we had to look it up). Philly’s current frigid temperatures are perfect for both beer drinkers and tea drinkers to indulge in their beverage of choice at Ardmore’s Winter Beer Fest and Philly’s High Tea, respectively. Classical and traditional music combine at The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Lunar New Year Celebration, while Philly-based singer/songwriter Chris Kasper heads to East Falls. And the Eagles are in action at the Linc for the Wild Card bout versus the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, this is the one team in the league most used to playing in cold weather. But the Eagles will prevail. We’re calling it now!
Delaware
Lead Graffiti: An Exhibition of Letterpress and Book Art
- Where: Newark Arts Alliance, 207 Louviers Dr., Newark, Del.
- When: Through Saturday, Jan. 18
- How much: Free
At the Newark Arts Alliance, a new exhibit started just before the new year focused on the niche craft of letterpress printing and on the larger world of art specific to books. On Friday, there’s a reception for artists Ray Nichols and Jill Cypher of Lead Graffiti from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The couple has worked diligently to create, preserve and promote the art of letterpress.
New Jersey
Wide World of Animals
- Where: Levoy Theatre, 126 – 130 N. High St., Millville, N.J.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m.
- How much: $14 – $20
Animal expert Grant Kemmerer and his animal-loving friends are bringing at least 13 different ones to the South Jersey stop on their national tour including amphibians, arthropods, mammals and birds. The show aims to educate attendees on the importance of preservation and other challenges in the vast world of wildlife.
Special Events
Philadelphia Auto Show
- Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 11 – Monday, Jan. 20. Saturdays, Jan. 11 & 18, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 12 & 19: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 – Friday, Jan. 17, noon – 9 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: $12 – $20, children 6 and under, free
It’s time for the 2025 version of the Philadelphia Auto Show, which starts with the mayor’s ceremonial drive-in on Thursday. Friday’s Black-Tie Tailgate, one of the city’s most anticipated social events that includes a preview of the show, benefits CHOP. Saturday’s opener includes appearances by current and former Flyers, Sixers and Union players and the Phillie Phanatic. That’s just one of the mascots scheduled throughout the show along with radio personalities broadcasting live and other special events.
Philly Loves Bowie Week
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Saturday, Jan. 11
- How much: Various prices
David Bowie’s time in Philadelphia was short but impactful. In 1975, he recorded the “Young Americans” album at Sigma Sound, inviting a group of young fans who became known as the “Sigma Kids” to hear the finished version. Patti Brett, who became the owner of Doobies Bar in South Philly, was one of them and after his passing in 2016, she co-founded the week to celebrate his legacy. Bowie-oke happens Friday, The Rock & Roll Playhouse hosts the Music of Bowie for Kids on Saturday and the finale performance is on Saturday night.
Philly Goat Project Tree-Cycles Festival
- Where: The Farm at Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 18, noon – 3 p.m. (Location on the 18th is The Conservatory at Laurel Hill West)
- How much: A $20 suggested donation for each tree
That Christmas tree looked great during the holiday, but now that Santa has visited and gifts have been distributed, it’s just another household item to be discarded. The most eco-friendly way to do it is the annual fest where goats dispose of (eat) the trees. Yes, your sad, dying tree will become goat snacks. Sounds like a win-win.
Das Museumsprogramm: Past, Present and Future
- Where: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Drive
- When: Through Sunday, Jan. 12
- How much: Free for children under 18, $12 for seniors 65+, and $15 for general admission
The first Volkswagen, dubbed the Beetle in 1968, has been popular since it rolled off the assembly line in 1945. From Herbie the Love Bug to its placement in movies, commercials and music, the car enjoyed a cult following, spawning several other popular models, including the iconic VW bus. Volkswagen of America and the museum combine for an exhibit showcasing its cars from the Beetle to the Buzz, the company’s brand-new, all-electric bus update.
Arts & Culture
Friday Night ALIVEness Presented By TRFE
- Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- When: Friday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: $20
Tiny Room for Elephants curates an extension of the museum’s Friday Night Lounge series to highlight the exhibit The Time is Always Now: Artist Reframe The Black Figure. On the bill are local artists, musicians and poets Lil Dave, Outlaw Trio, Jacqueline Constance, Sonny James, Amir Richardson aka The Bul Bey, Trapeta B. Mayson, floral designers Botanic Village and Doriana Diaz.
The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Lunar New Year Celebration
- Where: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St.
- When: Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
- How much: $22 – $57
Conductor Naomi Woo honors the Chinese Lunar New Year by directing a combination of traditional and classical compositions. Baritone Valdis Jansons, soprano Maureen Kelly and pipa player Zhang Hongyan play music including Huanzhi’s “Spring Festival Overture” and Johann Strauss Jr.’s Overture to “Die Fledermaus.” The concert marks the North American premiere performance of “Spring River Flowers By Moonlight” by Mason Bates, inspired by Chinese poet Zhang Ruoxu.
MJ: The Musical
- Where: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.
- When: Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Sunday, Jan. 19
- How much: $40 and up
Heads up! Demand will be high for the Tony award-winning musical, so get those tickets if you want to go as it’s a limited run. The show mainly covers the period before Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour in 1992, but it shows other critical times in his life and career via flashbacks. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, the Broadway production earned a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for star Myles Frost and awards for Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design, so you can go in expecting to see Jackson’s legacy get its just due.
Spiritual Experience
- Where: The Private Theater, 3408 Brandywine St.
- When: Through May 10
- How much: $150 – $200
While the promotional information on this play is vague on plot points, here’s what we do know. It’s performed for an audience of one, or two, if you bring a companion. Playwright Savannah Reich offers this: “This piece is not a big, welcoming church service; it’s a pilgrimage to a distant place, a labor of love and a true journey. It is not an everyday meal. It is spiritual fine dining, and it will feed you in a way that is exceedingly rare.” The lack of specifics hasn’t impacted ticket sales as many performances are already sold out. In a world where everything is endlessly promoted, “A Spiritual Experience” is a rare, and refreshing mystery. Sure, you can Google for more info, but wouldn’t that defeat the purpose?
They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce
- Where: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.
- When: Consecutive Fridays through Jan. 31, 3:30 p.m.
- How much: Free tickets must be requested online and will be distributed via a lottery system
Former Eagle Jason Kelce is having an incredible post-NFL career. He and brother Travis continue their success with their “New Heights” podcast, he’s now an ESPN correspondent, his wife Kylie is pregnant with their fourth daughter (and she’s hosting her own podcast) and he has a new late-night ESPN show. Five episodes of “They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce” will air from Week 18 of the NFL season through Super Bowl weekend. The good news for Philly fans is that Kelce’s taping it right here in Philly at Union Transfer. Tickets can be requested via online lottery.
Sports
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers: Wild Card Game
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way
- When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 4:30 p.m.
- How much: $180 and up
Go Birds! You already know the Eagles will prevail over the Green Bay Packers but if you want to experience the victory in person, head to the Linc for the Wild Card game. It’s the first contest of the 2025 playoffs for the guys in green, but last week’s victory over the Giants, despite the team resting its starters, should mean they’re ready to bulldoze these guys. Uh, OK, we’re excited. If heading down to the frozen field is too much for everyone but the most die-hard fans, you can also watch the game on Fox from the warm comfort of your couch.
Food & Drink
Ardmore Winter Beer Fest
- Where: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- How much: $55 general admission
When the temperature starts dropping, some folks start drinking. Truthfully, Philadelphians need no special reason to enjoy a few craft beers but the annual brews fest is a place they can do it with friends. The island-themed event boasts over 50 beers for the sampling and, if you buy a VIP ticket it comes with early admission and brunch. Feel-good band Slowey and The Boats make it an even more convivial experience.
Philly Style High Tea f/ Majdal Bakery
- Where: Headhouse Square
- When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2:30 p.m.
- How much: $68.25 per ticket
Put those pinkies up, it’s time for high tea. It’s always a good idea, but what better time to enjoy your own pot and a tower of sweet treats than when it’s freezing outside? Just put a down coat over your best tea dress and head on out. Local bakery Majdal Bakery will provide a special treat for the ladies … and gentlemen … who come to tea.
Kids
Bluey X Camp at Camp Philadelphia
- Where: King of Prussia Mall, 160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, Pa.
- When: Through Sunday, May 4
- How much: $54 per person through March, prices go down to $39 in April
Bluey comes to life in this immersive experience based on the animated Australian series about a Blue Heeler puppy and her family. Fans of the show will be able to play in the 5,000-square-foot house that mimics the one Bluey shares with Bingo, Mum and Dad. And at the end, Bluey and Bingo host a meet and greet.
Music
Chris Kasper
- Where: Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave.
- When: Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
- How much: $20
Singer/songwriters are a dime a dozen, but only the best last over time. Chris Kasper is one of them. He’s been around more than two decades, making music that warms the soul. He’s at the East Falls venue in support of his latest project “Sunlight in An Empty Room,” which came out last year.
The Elovaters: High Tide Low Ride Tour
- Where: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.
- How much: $32 – $36
New England-based reggae band The Elovaters have already found success in their young career. They won both Live Act of the Year and Artist of the Year at the New England Music Awards in 2022, and Reggae/Ska Artist of the Year at the 2022 Boston Music Awards. Their song, the appropriately titled “Boston,” was featured when the Red Sox won the World Series back in 2018. Now they’re heading to Philly on their national tour in support of their latest release, 2023’s “Endless Summer.”
Love Notes 4 Philly
- Where: Society Hill Dance Academy, 1919 E. Passyunk Ave.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 6:45 p.m.
- How much: $35 – $50
The last performance in Opera Philadelphia’s Love Notes 4 Philly series focuses on community. Co-creator Omar Saleem deejays the show, hosted by Cookie Diorio. The final cabaret features performances by soprano Ashley Marie Robillard, mezzo-soprano Maren Montalbano, soprano Katrina Thurman, and ePOP music director, Aurelien Eulert. Baritone Johnathan McCullough makes his Love Notes debut. Tickets include two contemporary cocktails.
Buffet Brunch with Captain Mike and the Shipwrecked
- Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St.
- When: Sunday, Jan. 12, noon
- How much: $20 – $25
In his lifetime Jimmy Buffett, who died in 2023, created a billion-dollar business out of his hit song “Margaritaville.” But despite his success outside of music, he continued touring almost until his passing. Captain Mike and the Shipwrecked, the Buffet tribute band, recreate his hits over brunch, keeping his legacy of year-round vacation vibes and good times flowing.
