The Community College of Philadelphia’s board of trustees on Monday promoted one of its own — Alycia Marshall, provost and vice president — to serve as interim president, replacing Donald Generals, whose contract was not renewed.

The announcement was made after the board voted unanimously at a special meeting. Earlier this month, the board abruptly placed Generals on administrative leave without explanation. He had served as CCP president for 11 years.

In a statement, chair Harold T. Epps said the board had decided that an internal candidate with knowledge and experience at the institution was best for interim president. He also cited Marshall’s extensive experience in math and science, mentoring of underrepresented students and her organizational skills.

“Throughout our deliberations, we remained focused on one priority — what would best serve our students, faculty and staff,” Epps said.

In her role as vice president for academic success, Marshall managed CCP’s academic affairs, workforce development and student support and engagement. She will remain in the role as interim president while the institution conducts a nationwide search for a permanent president, according to a CCP statement.

It is not clear if she will be a candidate.

“I am encouraged by the dedication of our faculty and staff and the hard work of our students,” Marshall said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely, collaboratively, and in unity with our faculty and board of trustees to continue to deliver an exceptional education to our students.”