In his book “The Upcycled Self, A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are,” Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter recalls how at just 6 years old, he burned down his family home in South Philadelphia.

“I had to overturn some stones — had to get some weight off my chest,” Trotter said. “Beginning with such a traumatic experience, I feel like that was a dramatic entry into what makes me tick as a person. I feel like it gives you a better perspective on my voice. We talk about wounds that never heal from our youth.”

Trotter describes “upcycle” as recycling something in a way that makes it more valuable than it was previously.

After the fire, his family moved to Mt. Airy.

Trotter made his comments last Tuesday at Bonnell Auditorium on the campus of Community College of Philadelphia during a discussion of his book with Cherise Shane, a CCP professor of English. A book signing, attended by about 75 people, followed the discussion.

The book details his literal rise from the ashes to become an accomplished music artist, who co-founded the Roots, the popular Philly hip-hop band, along with Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, in 1987. The band, which hosted the Roots Picnic this past weekend, was formed while Trotter and Thompson were students at the High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. A gifted lyricist, Trotter is a Platinum artist who won three Grammys and three NAACP Image Awards.