Roots band co-founder Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter’s new book explores childhood trauma and transformation
Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots spoke at the Community College of Philadelphia about overcoming and growing from childhood trauma.
In his book “The Upcycled Self, A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are,” Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter recalls how at just 6 years old, he burned down his family home in South Philadelphia.
“I had to overturn some stones — had to get some weight off my chest,” Trotter said. “Beginning with such a traumatic experience, I feel like that was a dramatic entry into what makes me tick as a person. I feel like it gives you a better perspective on my voice. We talk about wounds that never heal from our youth.”
Trotter describes “upcycle” as recycling something in a way that makes it more valuable than it was previously.
After the fire, his family moved to Mt. Airy.
Trotter made his comments last Tuesday at Bonnell Auditorium on the campus of Community College of Philadelphia during a discussion of his book with Cherise Shane, a CCP professor of English. A book signing, attended by about 75 people, followed the discussion.
The book details his literal rise from the ashes to become an accomplished music artist, who co-founded the Roots, the popular Philly hip-hop band, along with Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, in 1987. The band, which hosted the Roots Picnic this past weekend, was formed while Trotter and Thompson were students at the High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. A gifted lyricist, Trotter is a Platinum artist who won three Grammys and three NAACP Image Awards.
Shane, who called interviewing Trotter “a privilege,” said the book was important reading.
“His focus of ‘Upcycled Self’ is what all people need to hear, but particularly Black males from Philadelphia, because too often there is this erasure or this blaming or focusing on violence or focusing on illiteracy,” she said. “But the question is how can we resurrect the actual legacy of literacy that resides within and begin to consider how Tariq Trotter through love and through experiences has risen to this place.”
Trotter’s book was chosen as a 2025 One Book, One Philadelphia selection of the Free Library, a series that lasts for several weeks to promote literacy, library usage and civic dialogue. It also made this year’s New York Times Best Seller list.
Growing up, Trotter recalled his first love was drawing and painting on all types of canvases.
“For me, visual arts was my first love, my refuge and the saving grace and arts education,” Trotter said. “When I was a young person in 7th grade, I won a citywide art contest. The prize was a bunch of art supplies and coming to CCP on Saturdays and taking art courses. That’s the thing that made me want to attend the High School for Creative and Performing Arts.”
Today, the Roots are the house band for NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where they have performed since 2014. The band has produced 11 albums.
In addition, Trotter has produced several albums without the Roots and also co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the Off-Broadway play “Black No More.”
“If I’m going to tell a story. I want it to be accessible,” Trotter said. “I intend to serve as a voice for the voiceless.”
