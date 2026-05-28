School District of Philadelphia approves $4.6 billion operating budget

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The School District of Philadelphia has adopted a $4.6 billion operating budget for the 2026-2027 school year amid a $300 million structural deficit.

The board unanimously approved the operating budget, while passing the capital budget in a 7-1 vote. Board member ChauWing Lam was the lone no vote. Wanda Novalés was absent during the meeting.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington has said the deficit is due to “chronic underfunding and the loss of federal COVID-19 relief funds.” To cover the gaps, a preliminary budget passed in March ordered $50 million in classroom cuts and an additional $169 million in central office cuts.

This would freeze, cut or reassign about 265 positions throughout the district, but would prevent teacher layoffs and cuts at schools set for closure under the controversial facilities plan. However, it will likely lead to an increase in overall class sizes, which research suggests could impact academic performance.

Below is a detailed breakdown of cuts: