Philadelphia’s school district is facing an imminent budget shortfall, but it’s not ready to make cuts just yet.

Superintendent Tony Watlington and Chief Financial Officer Mike Herbstman presented a $4.6 billion lump sum budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 to the school board last night. The plan relies on using up 40% of the district’s “rainy day” fund to cover a projected deficit of $306.4 million. That, Watlington explained, would allow the school district’s new initiatives, which have shown some success in boosting academic outcomes, to continue uninterrupted for another year.

It also leaves a question mark hanging over fiscal year 2027, when the district would need to run through the rest of its savings and take on an extra $15 million in debt to maintain its current annual spending. By fiscal year 2030, if the current trajectory continues, the district’s cumulative debt could grow to $2 billion. Watlington said 2027 could bring with it “potentially some difficult decisions” to cut down on spending.

The board unanimously approved the preliminary budget, but not without voicing concerns.

“The situation is dire,” board member Joan Stern said. “We can’t adopt a lump sum budget and say, ‘Now we don’t have to think about money for the year because we have our funding.’ We have to use every resource, every leader, every person hearing the sound of our voices.”

Board member Joyce Wilkerson agreed. “My stomach is clenching up,” she said.