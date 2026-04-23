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It’s budget season in Philadelphia, as the mayor and City Council are hammering out the allocation of city funds for 2026-2027.

Amid a push for increased arts funding, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas argued that the arts deliver a net-positive investment.

“There’s always a juggle, there’s always a tug of war,” he said. “What we know about the arts and culture community that’s very different than almost every other sector is every time we invest, the investment returns to us tenfold.”

Thomas appeared at a rally organized by Councilmember Rue Landau on the fifth floor of City Hall on Thursday.