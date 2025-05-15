From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two dozen leaders of Philadelphia art organizations rallied at City Hall on Wednesday to call for a dedicated and permanent funding scheme for the arts in the city budget.

They were spurred on by the recent disappearance of promised grants from federal funding entities the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute for Museum and Library Services, at the behest of the administration of President Donald Trump.

“We are taking this moment where the federal government is choosing to disinvest from the arts, to call for growing the pot here at home,” said City Councilmember Rue Landau, who coordinated the rally. “To invest real, sustainable funding for the arts in the city budget.”

In Mayor Cherelle Parker’s proposed $6.8 billion budget for fiscal year 2026, the arts take a hit, with funding reduced by about a third from the previous year. Landau is asking for an additional $3 million to be budgeted for the arts. That is roughly the same amount of rescinded NEA grants intended for the Philadelphia arts sector this year.

“This is not just an arts issue. It’s a housing issue, an economic issue, a community development issue and a youth empowerment issue,” she said. “This is also a poverty reduction issue and a community conflict and violence reduction issue. The arts belong in every department in the city budget.”