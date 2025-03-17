From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Arts and culture organizations in the Philadelphia region are grappling with changes in federal funding guidelines at the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

President Donald Trump’s Jan. 21 executive order declared diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, policies as discriminatory. The NEA and NEH complied with that order by changing its eligibility standards, denying funding to organizations with such policies.

But last month, a judge in Maryland issued a preliminary injunction against the order, temporarily blocking its execution. The NEA now has a somewhat confusing caveat in its guidelines, saying DEI programs might be disqualifying but perhaps not in the short term.

Last week, Trump issued another executive order to eliminate the functions of several federal agencies “to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law,” including the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

In 2024, the IMLS granted more than $2.25 million to museums and libraries in Philadelphia.

“We are monitoring what is happening daily to gauge the impact to the museum,” said a spokesperson at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which has received $871,000 from the IMLS over the last 10 years.