A drag show on ice about the dangers of climate change is being remounted in two community ice rinks in Philadelphia by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, which first debuted “Beards on Ice” in 2023.

“This is a new and improved version of the show,” said Bearded Ladies founder and artistic director John Jarboe. “The glacier [played by Rob Tucker] sings a bunch of songs now. Her name is Diane Slowly. She keeps changing her name during the show: from Diane Slowly to Diane Quickly to Diane Now.”

The show has already attracted negative attention nationally.

Because the cabaret company was awarded $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts to stage this version of “Beards on Ice,” it was included in U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s 2024 “Festivus” report, in which the Kentucky Republican lists over a trillion dollars of government spending he regards as wasteful.

The report, released annually on Christmas Eve, lists expenditures such as $12 million toward a pickleball complex in Las Vegas by the U.S. Department of the Interior, $4.8 million toward online influencers in Ukraine by the Agency for International Development (USAID), and $3 million toward climate action in Brazil by the Department of State.

Although it is the smallest amount flagged in the report, the Bearded Ladies’ $10,000 grant received top billing in the report’s press announcement, in its introductory summary and in televised reports on Fox News.

“While artistic expression is vital, this funding decision may leave taxpayers wondering if the NEA’s mission has skated a little too far off course—on thin ice,” reads the Festivus report.