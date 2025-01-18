This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

While some scientists say a generally warming atmosphere likely contributed to the severity of the Los Angeles wildfires, some politicians — like Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson speaking on NPR last week — say evidence of human-caused climate change is “corrupted science.”

But what does artificial intelligence say?

Philadelphia artist Sarah Kaizar has created an AI-generated climate news aggregate column, AT Feed, which scrapes highlights of current climate-related reporting and then asks ChatGPT to automatically blend them into a roughly 600-word round-up.

AT Feed appears biweekly on TheArtBlog, a website of Philadelphia arts news and reviews.

“It’s a little sassy,” Kaizar said. “I do ask it to write something of a satirical post, but even the satire is not very far off from the current headlines. There’s not much spin on it.”

The mashups can include everything from the COP29 international climate summit, to greenhouse gas emissions from a thawing tundra, to glowing underwater sea slugs and packs of orcas bullying whale sharks.

How much of that is legitimate news, and how much is insignificant fluff? Kaizar allows her bot to indulge in algorithmic absurdity.

“I described it as in the camp of political cartooning,” Kaizar said. “A lot of stories are very click-baity, which is part of the questions I have for the project: What are we reading? What are we getting out of this information? The AI stories are that mishmash of me throwing my hands up.”

More climate-related news is flooding the internet, but how people receive and interpret that reporting is an open question. Research has shown that simply reporting data tracking the causes and effects of global climate change does not necessarily mean people will believe it.

A 2024 study by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication shows that 59% of Americans believe climate change is caused by human activity, and 29% believe it is caused by naturally occurring climate cycles.

However, only 21% of those surveyed were aware that the overwhelming majority of scientists (90%) see climate change as human-caused.