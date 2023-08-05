Philly filmmakers want to disrupt Hollywood with the first zero-waste feature film

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

On a recent Thursday evening, an outdoor beer and wine garden in Fishtown hosted the debut public screening of “Citywide,” a feature film shot in the neighborhood.

As the summer twilight slowly faded to dark, filmmakers Emily Gallagher and Austin Elston stood in front of the gathered crowd to proudly show off their work. But first Gallagher showed them something they are equally proud of: All of the trash generated by the production fit into a 16 ounce pasta sauce jar.

Gallagher holds the glass jar like a trophy.

“We made less than 16 ounces of trash total over the course of three years,” she said. “We’re excited to challenge the Hollywood industry to really look differently at how they make art.”

Gallagher and Elston claim “Citywide” is the first zero-waste feature film. It’s a queer, punk rock romantic comedy about a young woman from New York who lands in Fishtown for one night. She attempts to navigate the emotional minefield of its nightlife.That effort includes going to a party, losing her wallet, and falling in love, twice – once with another woman who puts her in the crosshairs of a jealous girl gang hell-bent on giving her a beat down for dating one of their exes.

Elston said his low-budget film shot in 2019 cost less than $75,000. It was inspired by “After Hours,” the 1985 comedy by Martin Scorsese, as well as his own personal experiences in Fishtown.

“The night goes really, really wrong. But it also is a lot of fun,” he said. “If you chase the night, sometimes it becomes chaotic and crazy. It’s a night of stories.”

Filmmaking partners Elston and Gallagher, who are also married to each other, have made a personal commitment to a zero-waste lifestyle and extended that to their filmmaking. They started with a few music videos and short films, ultimately graduating to a feature.

So what’s in that 16 ounce jar that once held tomato sauce?

Gallagher points to some plastic remnants of Polaroid instant film stock given to cast and crew to have fun taking pictures of each other, and a plastic webbed bag in which clementine oranges were packaged and the ubiquitous gaffers tape.

“The worst piece of trash we had is gaff tape,” said Gallagher. “Gaff tape on set is used to tape down wires and make things safe. If somebody wants to design compostable gaff tape, that would be amazing. Just putting it out there.”

Making movies normally produces an enormous amount of trash. A Hollywood feature film can generate 500 tons of waste — that’s about a million pounds for one movie, according to data from an environmental consulting company Earth Angels. A limited series, the kind of thing you might see on Netflix, can generate more than 300 tons.