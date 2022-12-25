The film begins in New Jersey, where Houston (portrayed by Naomi Ackie) meets and falls for Robyn Crawford (portrayed by Philly-based actress Nafessa Williams.)

Williams’ charitable foundation, Nafessa’s Fearless Foundation, sponsored a free screening of the film on Friday. Philadelphians of all ages turned out to the Walnut Street Cinemark. While there was some discrepancy as to the number of tickets available, prompting some moviegoers to leave, most stayed.

In the crowded theater, audiences laughed and cried during the film, with several audible gasps in moments where Ackie’s Houston snaps back at those she feels are taking advantage of her.

After the credits rolled, audience members left feeling inspired, uplifted and singing along.

Moviegoer Cashae Star’s expectations were exceeded. “I didn’t expect that much [from the trailer],” Star said. “I normally go see movies like this and they never serve. They never give me anything. This right here? They did it. They did! I would go see it once, twice, three times. I would bring everyone.”