Celebrating sisterhood: Mother-daughter duo presents a ‘Black Girl Magic Holiday’ at The Divine Lorraine
The event goes through the end of December, and tickets are available on select days and time slots.
Nazaret Teclesambet and her daughter, Favian Sutton, are offering Philadelphians the chance to experience what they say is the city’s first Black-owned, woman-owned Christmas bar and experience.
For seven years, the mother-daughter duo have been co-owners of The Wine Garden, a summer pop up experience at 50th Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philly and various Center City locations.
This year, they decided to bring a “Black Girl Magic Holiday” experience to Annex at The Divine Lorraine Hotel on North Broad Street.
The idea came about when they started exploring the hotel’s history, Teclesambet said. Built in the 1890s, the luxury hotel was later purchased by “Father Divine,” a Black religious leader who made it into the first racially integrated hotel in the country.
Teclesambet said they wanted to focus on celebrating the Black women who worked in the hotel throughout its history.
“We really wanted to give homage to the women that were there before us in that building that didn’t really get to experience The Divine Lorraine the way they should have, and the Annex the way they should have,” Teclesambet said. “So we decided we wanted to do it ourselves.”
The event goes through the end of December, and tickets are available on select days and time slots. Sutton said they intentionally limited the number of tickets for each time slot to 60 so that attendees can mingle and enjoy a “more intimate experience.”
“We have gotten so much positive feedback from all of the guests that have attended,” Sutton said.
The event features a seasonal, curated cocktail and mocktail list, and a hot chocolate bar with different toppings and custom options.
Along with Christmas trees and winter wonderland decor, portraits of Black women and artwork by Black women artists are featured on the walls.
“I think being in a room where it’s catered to Black women and brown women, and just being able just to meet other women who have similar tastes, and just the energy, they really like it,” Teclamsebt said.
Amid the portraits are several mirrors, including a big one in the middle of the wall.
Teclamsambet said that while attendees talk about the artwork and the women featured in the portraits, she makes sure to interject and point them towards the mirror.
“I always make a cute comment,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Look, that one looks like you.’”
Seeing themselves, literally, in the decoration is an important experience for these women, Teclesambet said.
“A lot of times when you go places, in Philadelphia, especially, there are beautiful restaurants and bars, but you really don’t see yourself there, you know,” Teclesambet said. “And I love a good restaurant, I love a good drink, I love a good atmosphere, but I usually don’t see myself there in the actual paintings or the artwork, or even in the menu, or even in the commercials or anything.”
She said the experiences The Wine Garden provides upend those norms.
“The fact that when you come in there, you actually see yourself as a Black woman, as a brown woman, in the space, I think means a lot to people, and sometimes they didn’t even know they really needed it until they come,” Teclesamebt said.
Sutton said what she created with her mother is a “big thing” for her.
“It kind of warms my heart when I see somebody, or hear somebody come up to me and say, ‘Oh my god. I love what you and your mom are doing,’” she said.
The duo said they have many returning customers, some of whom became friends thanks to The Wine Garden’s “speed friending” event. One group of women who met at the event are now going to Thailand together, Teclesambet said.
“We always see our repeat customers that come and support us throughout the year,” Sutton said. “So they’re really excited [about the holiday pop-up]. Normally, we don’t do anything during the winter, so they’re really excited for this.”
For more information on The Black Girl Magic Holiday event, you can visit the event page online. Tickets are $29 and include a complimentary drink of choice, hors d’oeuvres and two hours of time to explore the space and take photos with friends and the decor.
For other upcoming events hosted by The Wine Garden — including a wine-tasting Galentine’s event Feb. 14 — Teclesambet and Sutton said you can check out their website or Instagram. The Wine Garden’s West Philly location is open May through October, and usually kicks off with a Mother Day’s brunch.
