Nazaret Teclesambet and her daughter, Favian Sutton, are offering Philadelphians the chance to experience what they say is the city’s first Black-owned, woman-owned Christmas bar and experience.

For seven years, the mother-daughter duo have been co-owners of The Wine Garden, a summer pop up experience at 50th Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philly and various Center City locations.

This year, they decided to bring a “Black Girl Magic Holiday” experience to Annex at The Divine Lorraine Hotel on North Broad Street.

The idea came about when they started exploring the hotel’s history, Teclesambet said. Built in the 1890s, the luxury hotel was later purchased by “Father Divine,” a Black religious leader who made it into the first racially integrated hotel in the country.

Teclesambet said they wanted to focus on celebrating the Black women who worked in the hotel throughout its history.

“We really wanted to give homage to the women that were there before us in that building that didn’t really get to experience The Divine Lorraine the way they should have, and the Annex the way they should have,” Teclesambet said. “So we decided we wanted to do it ourselves.”

The event goes through the end of December, and tickets are available on select days and time slots. Sutton said they intentionally limited the number of tickets for each time slot to 60 so that attendees can mingle and enjoy a “more intimate experience.”

“We have gotten so much positive feedback from all of the guests that have attended,” Sutton said.