Proposed SEPTA cuts threaten Paoli/Thorndale line, anger suburban lawmakers
The potential elimination of SEPTA’s Paoli/Thorndale regional rail line sparked fury among Chester County legislators.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Chester County lawmakers are turning up the heat on Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate leadership to fully fund SEPTA.
SEPTA’s doomsday fiscal scenario calls for the elimination of 50 bus routes, fare hikes and the complete shutdown of five Regional Rail lines, including the Paoli/Thorndale line, which connects nearly two dozen stops from Philadelphia to Chester County.
The Democratic-controlled state House of Representatives has already voted in favor of a significant funding boost to prevent a deluge of catastrophic consequences to the greater Philadelphia region’s economy, which generates 38% of Pennsylvania’s general tax revenues.
“The Senate leadership is refusing to protect our jobs, our hospitals, our businesses and our property values,” state Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester, said at Wednesday’s press conference at Paoli Station. “Yet they are fine with collecting our taxes.”
Republicans have recently proposed SEPTA privatize its bus service, a suggestion which generated both dismay and laughter in Paoli. Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz also serves as vice chair of SEPTA’s board. She said SEPTA has already done the work, shaving $27 million from the agency’s budget shortfall.
“This is about more than just transit,” she said. “It’s about the future of our communities, our economy and our commonwealth. Transit is not a cost. It’s an investment.”
Trains have been running through the Main Line since the 19th century. Access to affordable, efficient and frequent public transportation has connected communities in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties to education and jobs.
The prospect of losing the Paoli/Thorndale line has many suburban elected officials and residents concerned about the repercussions on everything from local businesses to property values.
“The cuts and fair increases will lead to decreased property values, fewer jobs and lost tax revenue,” state Sen. Carolyn Comitta, D-Chester, said. “They will significantly decrease the overall quality of life in Paoli and surrounding communities. And just think about all the traffic.”
The proposed cuts could add roughly 275,000 more vehicles on the road, contributing to more congestion and less parking throughout the entire region.
“Does anyone here think these roads will get any better without SEPTA?” state Sen. John Kane, D-Delaware, said.
In the aftermath of hospital closures in both Chester and Delaware counties, officials cautioned that any service cuts could have an impact on life and death situations where someone may find themselves transported via ambulance on congested highways.
“The stakes couldn’t be any higher,” Kane said. “We’re not just losing transportation opportunities. We’re compromising our community’s future. Harrisburg must, and I say must, step up and provide the funding SEPTA needs.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.