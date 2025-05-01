From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chester County lawmakers are turning up the heat on Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate leadership to fully fund SEPTA.

SEPTA’s doomsday fiscal scenario calls for the elimination of 50 bus routes, fare hikes and the complete shutdown of five Regional Rail lines, including the Paoli/Thorndale line, which connects nearly two dozen stops from Philadelphia to Chester County.

The Democratic-controlled state House of Representatives has already voted in favor of a significant funding boost to prevent a deluge of catastrophic consequences to the greater Philadelphia region’s economy, which generates 38% of Pennsylvania’s general tax revenues.

“The Senate leadership is refusing to protect our jobs, our hospitals, our businesses and our property values,” state Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester, said at Wednesday’s press conference at Paoli Station. “Yet they are fine with collecting our taxes.”

Republicans have recently proposed SEPTA privatize its bus service, a suggestion which generated both dismay and laughter in Paoli. Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz also serves as vice chair of SEPTA’s board. She said SEPTA has already done the work, shaving $27 million from the agency’s budget shortfall.

“This is about more than just transit,” she said. “It’s about the future of our communities, our economy and our commonwealth. Transit is not a cost. It’s an investment.”

Trains have been running through the Main Line since the 19th century. Access to affordable, efficient and frequent public transportation has connected communities in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties to education and jobs.