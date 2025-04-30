SEPTA’s Scott Sauer addresses $213M deficit, service cuts

SEPTA says drastic cuts to services are coming soon without new revenue. 50 bus routes and 5 regional rail lines eliminated, fare hikes of 20% and 9 PM curfews on some lines.

Air Date: April 30, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:13
SEPTA's interim general manager Scott Sauer on Studio 2.

SEPTA says critical service cuts are coming if it doesn’t get a major funding influx to plug its $213 million deficit. The transit agency warns that the cuts could reshape public transportation across the region, which includes eliminating 50 bus routes and five regional rail lines. Riders can also expect a 20% fare increase and a 9 PM curfew on some metro lines and regional rail services. 

These changes could have a profound impact on commuters, residents and the overall economic vitality of the region. Is there a viable alternative to these devastating cuts? What are the long-term consequences of such reductions in service? 

SEPTA’s Interim General Manager Scott Sauer joins us to take your calls and answer questions about the proposed cuts, the financial challenges facing SEPTA, and the potential for alternative solutions.

Guest:

Scott Sauer, SEPTA’s interim general manager

