SEPTA gives families and groups easier fare payment options by expanding multitap
The goal is to give families and groups the ability to swipe in up to five people per fare instrument at a time.
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SEPTA is expanding its multitap feature for using a single-fare instrument on regional mass transit.
SEPTA Key Program Manager Carly Havyer said the goal is to make it easier for one person to pay for up to 5 SEPTA tickets at once.
“So on multi-rider on the key card it’s an opt-in feature. You sign up with your key card, you can tap up to five times. But with contactless, you don’t have to sign up for anything. You just use your card and start to ride,” Havyer said.
She added it’ll also be easier for tourists, especially international visitors, to use because some other countries use the same type of system.
Havyer said contactless fares have been a great success and it’ll be especially convenient since they won’t have to prepurchase cards.
#SEPTA demonstrates using single card for multi-fare purchase. #Whyynews #6abc pic.twitter.com/gDxB2ZtxZG— Tom MacDonald--WHYY (@TMacDonaldWHYY) May 7, 2026
The computer system had to be updated and testing had to be done before the change was implemented.
The multitap can also stop people who are trying to evade fares. The system is set up to emit a loud buzzer when people try to go through the turnstile two at a time without paying for it.
SEPTA has been working to end fare evasion by putting in higher barriers to prevent people from “jumping” the turnstile. Those barriers will be updated to work with the new fare system.
The FIFA World Cup and the celebration of America’s semiquincentennial influenced SEPTA’s decision to implement the new multitap system. Hayver said they were asked to implement a system that could conform with mass transit standards abroad.
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