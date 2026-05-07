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SEPTA is expanding its multitap feature for using a single-fare instrument on regional mass transit.

SEPTA Key Program Manager Carly Havyer said the goal is to make it easier for one person to pay for up to 5 SEPTA tickets at once.

“So on multi-rider on the key card it’s an opt-in feature. You sign up with your key card, you can tap up to five times. But with contactless, you don’t have to sign up for anything. You just use your card and start to ride,” Havyer said.

She added it’ll also be easier for tourists, especially international visitors, to use because some other countries use the same type of system.

Havyer said contactless fares have been a great success and it’ll be especially convenient since they won’t have to prepurchase cards.