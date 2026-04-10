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SEPTA is proposing a $2.7 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2027 to begin purchasing roughly 250 new hybrid buses, add taller turnstiles at subway stations and invest in its aging infrastructure, among other things.

Service cuts not on the table

SEPTA is requesting a one-time transfer of capital funds to its operating budget following an emergency approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This will keep full service levels going through June 2027.

Last year, SEPTA’s board approved shifting money from its capital budget to cover operating costs and avoid service cuts, as delays in the Pennsylvania Legislature pushed the state budget more than four months past its deadline.

Replacement projects on the MFL, Regional Rail and trolley routes

The budget proposal also aims to invest $80.3 million in its aging fleet of trolleys, Regional Rail and Market-Frankford Line cars.

Trolley and Regional Rail riders dealt with many disruptions to their commutes last year. Five fires broke out on multiple Silverliner IV Regional Rail cars, which are at least 50 years old. The Federal Railroad Administration issued an emergency order leading to more worker training, inspections and the installation of heat-detection systems in the cars.

SEPTA said the proposed 2027 budget would help maintain expanded station cleaning, hire more transit police and roll out other improvements, including a new bus network this fall.