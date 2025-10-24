From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Pennsylvania nears the fourth month without a budget, SEPTA has announced it will postpone multiple improvement projects to continue service, as well as transfer $394 million to its operating budget.

​​SEPTA’s board voted Thursday to shift funds from its capital budget, which is typically earmarked for facility upgrades and improvements, to prevent further service cuts. The decision follows PennDOT’s emergency approval last month to restore full service after earlier budget cuts caused the Philadelphia-area transit system to scale back operations. A Philadelphia judge ordered the agency to reverse the 20% service cuts, which included the elimination of 32 bus routes.

“The Board supports these project deferrals because they do not compromise safety by stopping crucial repairs,” SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth Lawrence Jr. said in a statement. “We also do not want to disrupt projects that are already underway, including the replacement of the Market-Frankford Line [L] and Trolley cars.”

An agency spokesperson said other critical projects — from bridge and track replacements to other vehicle purchases — could be impacted if disputes continue.

Below are the projects SEPTA is postponing as a result of Thursday’s decision: