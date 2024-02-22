From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Federal and local leaders celebrated what they touted as the largest federal grant ever awarded to SEPTA, allowing Philadelphia’s transit agency to purchase 200 new rail cars for the Market-Frankford Line.

The $317 million endowment from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration’s Rail Vehicle Replacement Program.

The current rail cars on “the El” have been transporting millions of people across Philadelphia since the late 1990s. SEPTA’S CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said they’ve “reached the end of their useful life.”

“They’re tired and they’re increasingly prone to mechanical failure and system delays,” Richards said during a news conference at 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby on Wednesday. “SEPTA commuters deserve better.”

Richards said SEPTA is currently evaluating proposals for replacement vehicles and a contract will be awarded this summer. The total cost of purchasing the rail cars will be around $800 million. She said the grant will be “helpful in getting us to the full number that we need.”

In addition to being the largest grant awarded to SEPTA, it’s also the largest allotment made through the federal program, exceeding the previous record of $200 million for the Chicago Transit Authority. Previously, the largest grant SEPTA had ever received was $96 million in 2022 through an American Rescue Act program.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman said he drove from the Pittsburgh region for Wednesday’s presentation simply because “it’s a big deal.”

“This is a big deal for SEPTA,” Fetterman said. “It’s a big deal for Philadelphia and this region. And it’s a big deal for anyone that uses this kind of rail … It’s an investment in infrastructure that matters and can change lives.”

Mayor Cherelle Parker echoed Fetterman’s sentiments.

“This investment says that we see you,” Parker said. “It says that the people for whom this mass transit system is essential for them to get to and from work to school and wherever they are commuting to, that you deserve to be on a safe and clean mass transit system and this will make it a reality.”