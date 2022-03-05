$96 million federal grant should keep SEPTA rolling through 2024

SEPTA is getting another infusion of emergency funding from the federal government.

The $96 million grant comes courtesy of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. General manager Leslie Richards said Friday the money will be used to plug holes in the agency’s operating budget, which has taken a hit due to reduced ridership.

“With the additional money that we’ve received today, we feel that we can function towards the end of 2024. Before this money was announced, we weren’t gonna make it that far,” said Richards during a news conference inside SEPTA’s City Hall station.