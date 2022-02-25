SEPTA is making a change and removing private security guards assigned to the transit agency. The guards will be replaced with new workers in the SEPTA Guides program.

The agency’s Andrew Busch said the new guides will serve as ambassadors, working at stations along the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines as well as riding SEPTA vehicles in the city.

They will perform a variety of tasks, Busch said. “Everything from reminding riders about the rules of the system, which include quality of life issues, including people who are smoking on the system to fare evasion.”

The goal is to take away the quasi-police powers of the guards and replace it with people who will remind customers about the rules for riding, assist destination-less riders and contact police only when necessary.

Busch adds some of the guides will be used to help shut down stations at the end of the night to give police more time to do other duties.