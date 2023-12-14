SEPTA’s transit police union votes to go on strike: Here’s what we know

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

SEPTA’s patrol officers, members of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 have voted to go on strike Wednesday night.

Union members concluded contract talks Tuesday without reaching an agreement.

The strike was called by the union’s leadership immediately following the tabulation of ballots.

“Instead of walking the beat and patrolling public transit, we will be walking the picket line,” said FOTP’s president Omari Bervine, who is a SEPTA patrol officer. “SEPTA has devalued their patrol officers. This vote shows our members are tired of being shortchanged. We deserve comparable wages and terms to what bus drivers and other transit workers received.”

Roughly 170 officers who patrol SEPTA’s subways, trolleys and buses will walk off the job.

Union members have been working without a contract since March.

The original strike deadline was November 20, but it was extended to December 13.

The latest contract proposal offers a $2,500 retention bonus for retirement-eligible officers and a $3,000 signing bonus if they avoid a strike.

“What’s currently on the table is a three-year contract that would give 13% in raises over the contract,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. “There’s disagreement on when the raises are phased in, you know, when certain percentage increases come in.”

Troy Parham, FOP Lodge 109’s vice president, said the union agreed on most of the contract but they wanted the increase in 36 months, not later.