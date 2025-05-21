Looming SEPTA cuts could increase climate pollution in the Philly area

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

If the drastic service cuts SEPTA has warned about become a reality, that could mean more drivers on the roads and an increase in planet-warming carbon emissions in the Philadelphia area.

An analysis by WHYY News’ Climate Desk found that the additional vehicle traffic regional planners say would result from the cuts could increase annual greenhouse gas emissions from Philadelphia’s transportation sector by roughly 4% and the city’s overall carbon emissions by 1%.

“That’s a lot,” said David King, professor of urban planning at Arizona State University. “That’s a massive failure.”

SEPTA says a $213 million budget shortfall starting this summer caused by the end of federal COVID relief money and rising costs would force it to slash service system-wide by 45%, increasing fares while eliminating five Regional Rail lines and 50 bus routes, reducing service by 20% on remaining routes, cutting service for special events and implementing a 9 p.m. curfew on metro and Regional Rail.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed a state budget SEPTA says would prevent these cuts, but his spending plan would need to make it through the Republican-controlled state Senate, which rejected a similar proposal last year.

Big increase in vehicle traffic would mean more carbon emissions

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission estimates SEPTA’s cuts would force passengers into cars, boosting traffic dramatically in the region. The agency estimates there would be an increase of at least 275,000 cars on Philly-area roads daily.

“It’d be more traffic than anyone in Philadelphia has experienced maybe in their lifetimes,” said Matt Gates, associate director for travel trends and forecasts at DVRPC.

WHYY News’ Climate Desk found the additional traffic projected by the DVRPC would release roughly 150,000 metric tons of additional carbon emissions in Philadelphia and another roughly 150,000 metric tons across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties per year.

(WHYY News used a conversion factor published by the EPA to calculate the potential greenhouse gas emissions from the additional yearly vehicle miles traveled estimated by DVRPC, then compared the results to Philadelphia’s 2022 greenhouse gas emissions. That year’s emissions inventory likely reflected less vehicle travel due to remote work trends associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.)

WHYY News’ analysis is a rough estimate, as it does not account for electric or hybrid vehicles that would contribute to the induced traffic, or the decrease in carbon emissions from the eliminated rail, bus and other transit trips. The cuts could also have some hard-to-predict effects on car trips, for example, if people who previously commuted to work by SEPTA Regional Rail begin working from home, King said.

SEPTA officials say they expect the service cuts would drive up overall transportation emissions, since their transit system — which includes electric trains, subways and trolleys and carries many passengers at once — is less carbon-intensive than single-occupancy vehicles.

“We know that when transit is less available, that more people choose to drive, which increases things like the greenhouse gas emissions,” said SEPTA Chief Innovation Officer Emily Yates.