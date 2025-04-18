Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

SEPTA’s sweeping service cuts don’t just affect riders — they could drag down property values in nearby communities, reduce tax revenues for public services and slow the economy, according to a recent economic impact analysis.

On July 1, the transit agency will face a $213 million budget shortfall. It was a $240 million budget deficit, but the organization imposed a hiring freeze and cut back some administrative costs.

As a result, SEPTA is proposing eliminating 50 bus routes and suspending service along five Regional Rail lines and one metro line. More than a dozen bus routes would be shortened, and a systemwide service reduction of 20% would mean routes running less frequently.

Philadelphia-based consultancy Econsult Solutions is often commissioned to calculate the economic impact of new commercial projects or big investments in communities. But instead of estimating how much economic value is generated by SEPTA, the company calculated what it would mean if the “death spiral” continued.

“The most obvious impact and pain really is the folks that either can’t use it on a daily basis for commutes they need to or are bearing higher prices, and that is a direct cost,” said Ethan Connor-Ross, executive vice president and principal at Econsult Solutions.

A public transportation system that’s not working means more traffic congestion and reduced productivity, which makes the region less competitive, Connor-Ross said.

“Ultimately you’re affecting your tax base. That’s going to play out in school districts and municipalities with less funding to do the basic services that everybody relies on,” he said.