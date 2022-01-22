SEPTA is going on a hiring binge unlike any other in the transit agency’s history, seeking people to fill more than 200 vacant positions, doing everything from driving buses to customer service.

The mass hiring comes after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed new hiring while speeding up the pace of natural attrition as employees resigned over the course of the public health crisis. Those 20 or so employees who leave the agency each month couldn’t be replaced due to budget constraints and the inability to train new workers at their normal pace because of social distancing requirements, according to SEPTA.

“Like a lot of employers, we had to institute a temporary hiring freeze,” said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesperson.