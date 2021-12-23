Leadership of the strike-prone SEPTA union has changed. Don’t expect much difference

Coming off the heels of a successful contract negotiation and an averted strike, SEPTA’s largest union, known for disruptive transit strikes, has new leadership promising to be just as confrontational. Longtime president of Transport Workers Union Local 234 Willie Brown resigned Dec. 10, and was replaced by his second in command, Brian Pollitt.

In a recent interview Brown, 58, said he has few regrets about his time running a union that represents about 5,000 workers who drive and maintain the authority’s system of buses, trolleys, and rapid-transit trains.

“I stayed true to the union game. I understand that we’re here to help people. I never lost sight of that,” Brown said last week by phone from Akron, Ohio, where he was helping a local union with contract negotiations in his new role in national leadership.

Brown was elected president of Local 234 in 2008, lost a re-election bid in 2010, then was re-elected in 2013. He pointed to Philly transit workers’ compensation — with members now earning about $10 more per hour compared to when he started — as his greatest achievement.

“I’m most proud that we were, with SEPTA’s funding problems, that we were able to keep up with the times when it comes to our benefits and things of that sort, wages,” Brown said.

In the union’s latest contract agreement — reached after union members voted to authorize a strike — Brown won 3% pay raises, retroactive hazard pay during the coronavirus pandemic and parental leave. The deal also avoided labor concessions on healthcare costs despite SEPTA’s steep revenue losses during the pandemic.

SEPTA is still seeing just around half of its pre-pandemic ridership, said spokesperson Andrew Busch, but has received a total of $1.5 billion in federal relief.

Amid previous negotiations, Brown led strikes in 2009 and 2016, winning the union raises, bonuses, and tradeoffs on pension changes.

“Local 234 has a real history of militance and striking both during Willie Brown’s tenure, but also before it,” said Joshua Freeman, professor emeritus in the CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies.

The union went on strike three times during the 1970s, twice during the ‘80s, three times during the ‘90s and again in 2005. Local 234’s longest strike to date — 44 days — was in 1977, and resulted in a contract the union saw as worse than the original offer, while also contributing to a permanent loss in ridership.

“One reason [for Local 234’s frequent strikes] is, rather unusually, in Pennsylvania it’s not illegal for public employees to go on strike, whereas in many other states — like, for example, New York — which have big transit systems, it is illegal and strikes have been much less common as a result,” Freeman said.