SEPTA, union reach tentative deal on two-year contract, avoiding strike

SEPTA officials on Friday announced that a tentative agreement has been reached between the Transport Workers Union Local 234 and the transit agency on a new two-year contract, narrowly avoiding a strike authorized by union members last week.

Andrew Busch, director of media relations for SEPTA, said the agreement provides for wage gains, a one-time pandemic payment, and paid parental leave, among other benefits.

To be finalized, the agreement must be ratified by TWU Local 234 members and approved by the SEPTA board. A ratification vote will be held Friday, Nov. 5.

“I am very pleased that we were able to come to terms without a strike,” said TWU Local 234 President Willie Brown. “Our members are essential workers who move Philadelphia and who have risked their lives putting their own families at risk during this pandemic.”