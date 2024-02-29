Why has SEPTA once again delayed its bus revolution?

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Two years of public comment wasn’t enough.

In conjunction with City Council this month, SEPTA further delayed its bus-route overhaul known as “Bus Revolution” to seek further public comment. It is currently unclear where and when they will hear more comments before the next board vote, which is also yet to be scheduled.

If approved, “Bus Revolution” won’t see implementation until 2025, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, who says it remains unknown whether the new round of public comment will bring additional changes resulting in further delay. The latest delay came at City Council members’ request for more time to engage with constituents.

“I don’t think there’s much that will be learned that hasn’t been already shared at these different community meetings,” said Tariem Burroughs, chairperson of the independent SEPTA Citizen Advisory Committee.

According to Burroughs, excessive community engagement can be counterproductive. He notes that protracted delays in implementing improvements can lead to increased costs and negatively affect ridership, which is a crucial concern given the scarcity of meaningful public input in SEPTA’s decision-making process.

“Though you’re new council members, you were still in the city when this was all going on,” Burroughs said. “If you wanted to be in control of your constituents maybe you should have been there with your future constituents at those meetings.”

Inequities arose in the accessibility of the previous 200 public meetings, with some riders unaware of their existence or unable to access them, according to rider advocate groups. SEPTA asserts they will provide ample notice for riders to participate in upcoming public comment sessions. Busch stated that as of February, SEPTA remains uncertain whether these additional meetings will offer the option for virtual attendance.

Due to the cost-neutral nature of the bus revolution, meaning some riders and routes will benefit at the expense of others, everyone can’t win, according to Transit Forward Philadelphia’s Connor Descheemaker. This give-and-take concerns rider advocates, who say riders with disabilities are not set to benefit much from the overhaul.