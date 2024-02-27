Philadelphia Navy Yard begins autonomous, electric shuttle service

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Navy Yard’s driverless shuttle launches operations Tuesday, aiming to reduce congestion and lower carbon emissions.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the autonomous vehicle (AV) shuttle will bring passengers around the campus as part of a one-year pilot program with plans to expand if additional drivers are needed.

Public feedback will be gathered throughout the year for future consideration of the project.

The fully electric shuttle is a retrofitted 2023 Ford e-Transit van with ADA accessibility that uses Perrone Robotics’ TONY (To Navigate You) technology, providing fully automated capabilities for operations in the Navy Yard.

Not including the operator, the AV shuttle can seat nine passengers plus a wheelchair, and the wheelchair ramp will be accessible from a standard roadside curb.