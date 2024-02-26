From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Multiple riders can now use the same SEPTA Key card on the same trip across all available methods of travel in the region.

Launching Monday, the new multi-rider feature will allow up to five riders to use the same Key card when taking a SEPTA bus, trolley, the Broad Street Line, the Market-Frankford Line, the Norristown High Speed Line and Regional Rail. All riders will still be able to transfer twice, and Regional Rail trips will retain the two-hour ride limit. Riders will need to tap on and tap off to get the correct fare.

In order to use the feature, the SEPTA Key must have Travel Wallet autoload turned on with a minimum amount of $10, and the card balance also must exceed the trip’s fare. For example, if five people are taking a one-way bus ride with one card, then the card’s balance must exceed $10.